Anonymous SWAC Head Coaches On Preseason Favorites, Dark Horses, & Drafting An Opposing SWAC Player
FCS Football Central on SI was represented at SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, AL on Wednesday.
Various SWAC head coaches were asked about who they believe will win the conference, which teams are being overlooked ahead of next season, and which SWAC player they would draft for their team. All coaches spoke to FCS Football Central on SI with the promise of anonymity.
Below are their responses.
Which Team In The Conference Isn't Getting Enough Preseason Hype?
- "Alabama State"
- "I'd say Alabama A&M. They got a championship coach, and I got a lot of respect for Sam Shade. I think he's going to build something over there."
- "I'd say Grambling... They have some dudes. We got out of there last year, but they had those dudes."
- "I would say Valley because they play hard."
- "Prairie View"
- "I'm interested to see what Texas Southern is going to build. I think Dishman's done a great job, and I'm interested to see what they'll have."
- "Texas Southern"
- "Texas Southern"
- "FAMU... They are flying under the radar. I know what they're doing in recruiting, and I haven't heard enough about FAMU."
Without Picking Your Team, Who Would You Pick To Win The SWAC?
- "FAMU is always going to be tough."
- "Alabama State"
- "Prairie View or Jackson State"
- "FAMU"
- "Jackson State"
- "It's Jackson State"
- "It's always tough going back-to-back, but Jackson State has really revamped their roster."
- "You gotta go with Jackson State. They got everything. They got NIL, facilities, and fan support. They really should be picked to win it every year."
- "Obviously, Jackson State. Until someone knocks them off, they have to be the favorite."
- "I'd probably pick Southern."
If You Could Draft One Current SWAC Player To Add To Your Roster, Who Would You Pick?
- "The defensive end from Alabama A&M (Arenza Davis)... No. 92."
- "(Davion) Westmoreland... He's a good player."
- "The nose guard from Jackson State (Jeremiah Williams)... The one that wears No. 0."
- "Jeremiah Williams"
- "Give me that return guy from Jackson State (Travis Terrell)."
- "That little No. 0 for Jackson State (Travis Terrell)."
- "Jeremiah Williams"
- "That defensive lineman at Jackson State (Jeremiah Williams)."
