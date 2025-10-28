Top 10 HBCU Prospects In The 2026 NFL Draft (Oct. Update)
Nine weeks of football have been played, and there have been a good number of under-the-radar HBCU prospects who have helped themselves out with their draft stock. The defensive side of the ball dominates the updated Top 10 list, specifically the edge rushers, totaling five in the top 10.
The MEAC is well represented with five players in the top ten; the SWAC has four prospects on the list, and one representative from a non-HBCU conference. With conference play in full swing, these prospects will look to continue to separate themselves and build on their resumes.
10. Aaron Harris | CB | North Carolina A&T
Harris has been a solid performer through his first seven games of the season. He has consistently been a productive and safe option on the outside for North Carolina A&T. Through his seven games, Harris has totaled 31 tackles, 23 solo, 0.5 for loss, and 11 pass breakups.
9. Noah Miles | EDGE | Howard
Miles came into the year as one of the top HBCU prospects, and he remains through October. He hasn't had the dominant performance that evaluators have been looking for, but he's still been sold to Howard. Through eight games, Miles has amassed 25 tackles, 6.5 for loss, three sacks, and one blocked kick.
8. Ckelby Givens | EDGE | Southern
Givens came into the season as the best returner defender in the SWAC. He hasn't had the impact that we're used to from a player of his caliber, but he is still one of the top HBCU prospects. Through seven games, Givens has accumulated 25 tackles, 13 solo, 11 for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups.
7. James Stewart | EDGE | Tennessee State
Stewart has been a very impactful transfer portal addition for Tennessee State. After a slow start, he has ramped up his impact and production. Through eight games, Stewart has amassed 44 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass breakups.
6. Tyrell Raby | CB | Grambling State
Raby has had an instant impact at Grambling State. He was a good find in the transfer portal, and he came across my radar after his performance against Ohio State. Through eight games, Raby has totaled 24 tackles, 17 solo, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and two pass breakups.
5. Jarod Washington | CB | South Carolina State
Some solid performances against South Carolina and South Florida highlighted Washington's season. He has arguably been the best defensive back in HBCU football through nine weeks. Through his eight games, Washington has totaled 23 tackles, 20 solo, two for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and 13 pass breakups.
4. Mike Lunz II | EDGE | South Carolina State
Lunz has been an under-the-radar prospect who has been very productive and has put on good film through his first eight games. He is a grad transfer edge rusher who has stepped into South Carolina State's program and made a major impact. Through eight games, Lunz has totaled 30 tackles, 17 solo, 14 for loss, eight sacks, and one forced fumble.
3. Quincy Ivory | EDGE | Jackson State
Ivory has been yet another great find for Jackson State's defense. The transfer edge rusher has made his mark early on in the season and has also been a high riser through the first nine weeks of the college football season. Through seven games, Ivory has totaled 54 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception.
2. Marquis Gillis | RB | Delaware State
Gillis was slightly outside of the top ten after summer scouting, but has been the biggest riser of all FCS prospects. He has been the key figure in Delaware State's unprecedented start. Through eight games, Gillis has totaled 124 carries, 831 yards rushing, seven rushing touchdowns, seven receptions, 76 yards receiving, and one rushing touchdown.
1. Erick Hunter | LB | Morgan State
Erick Hunter has been the top HBCU prospect since summer scouting concluded. Through nine weeks, that has not changed despite some ups and downs throughout the season. Through eight games, Hunter has totaled 62 tackles, 8.5 for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and one safety.
