Top 10 Returning FCS Linebackers In 2024
The 2024 FCS football season is approaching and it is time to rank the top returning players at each position. The FCS Football Central staff submitted their ranking of the top FCS linebackers entering next season. The submissions were combined and players were ranked by total points received.
The rankings were compiled using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, career accolades, Pro Football Focus grades, and any other information available to the voters.
Some notable honorable mentions that received votes include Texas Southern's Jacob Williams, Villanova's Brendan Bell, Alabama State's Rico Dozier, Howard's Terrance Hollon, Mercer's Isaac Dowling, Montana's Vai Kaho, Western Carolina's Antoine Williams, and Fordham's James Conway.
Below are the top returning FCS linebackers in 2024.
10. Bryce Norman (SEMO)
Norman enters the 2024 season as one of the most accomplished linebackers at the FCS level. He has led the Redhawks in total tackles for three consecutive seasons, earning first-team All-Conference in back-to-back seasons. He started his career with Freshman All-American honors, then earned FCS All-American in 2022. Norman has recorded 272 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.
9. Shane Hartzell (Villanova)
Hartzell has led the Wildcats in total tackles over the past two seasons, while All-CAA honorable mention honors last season. Pro Football Focus ranked Hartzell as the No. 4 linebacker in the FCS in 2023. He was the highest-graded linebacker in the CAA and is one of only four linebackers to earn a PFF grade above 90. Hartzell has started 21 of his 25 career games, recording 168 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.
8. Ken Standley (Mercer)
Standley enters the 2024 season as a three-time All-Conference selection for the Bears. He put together his first All-American season in 2023, recording 97 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, and five pass breakups. He finished the season with the No. 12 pass-rush grade among linebackers at the FCS level. Over the past four seasons, Standley has recorded 292 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and 10 pass breakups.
7. Logan Kopp (North Dakota State)
Kopp had a breakout freshman season for the Bison in 2022. He was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team and earned Freshman All-American honors from Phil Steele. He followed that up with an impressive sophomore campaign, earning first-team All-MVFC honors. He recorded career-highs in tackles (85), tackles for loss (7.5), sacks (3.5), interceptions (3), and pass breakups (7).
6. Riley Wilson (Montana)
Wilson made an immediate impact for the Grizzlies after starting his career at Hawaii. He earned second-team All-Big Sky and FCS All-American honors despite splitting snaps with senior Levi Janacaro. He led the Grizzlies with 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, ranking top five in the Big Sky. Pro Football Focus ranked Wilson as the No. 3 edge rusher in the Big Sky, which ranked Top 20 nationally. Wilson is expected to be one of the favorites for the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year next season as he steps into a full-time starting role for Montana.
5. Amir Abdullah (Illinois State)
After starting his career at the Division II level, Abdullah exploded onto the FCS scene with an All-American season in 2023. He led the MVFC with 9.5 sacks and ranked second with 14 tackles for loss, which earned him first-team All-MVFC honors. He finished ninth in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award. Pro Football Focus graded Abduallah as the No. 2 overall edge rusher in the MVFC, which ranked Top 20 among all FCS edge rushers.
4. Noah Martin (Samford)
Martin has started 35 career games for the Bulldogs over the past four seasons. He earned consensus All-SoCon and FCS All-American honors last season after leading the SoCon with 109 total tackles and ranking fourth with 14.5 tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus graded Martin as the No. 3 linebacker in the FCS. Over his career, Martin has recorded 308 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and two interceptions.
3. Erick Hunter (Morgan State)
Hunter established himself as one of the best linebackers in the nation with a breakout junior season for the Bears. He earned first-team All-MEAC and third-team FCS All-American honors in 2023. He was also named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award after recording 75 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions. Hunter finished last season as the highest-graded linebacker in HBCU football while ranking No. 5 among linebackers in the FCS.
2. Micah Davey (McNeese State)
After an impressive Freshman All-American season, Davey put the nation on notice with another All-American season for the Cowboys. He led the nation in total tackles (153), tackles per game (15.3), and solo tackles per game (8.3). He made history as the first player in program history to record 20 or more tackles in back-to-back games. Davey finished the season as the highest-graded linebacker in the Southland and ranked No. 16 nationally in the FCS. In only two seasons, Davey has recorded 221 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three sacks, and three forced fumbles.
1. Adam Bock (South Dakota State)
Bock enters his sixth season at South Dakota State as the most accomplished linebacker in college football. Bock started his career with Freshman All-American honors, then was named a Sophomore All-American in 2021, and followed that up with another All-American season for the Jackrabbits. Bock has missed multiple games due to injury the past two seasons but still earned first-team All-MVFC honors in both seasons. Over his career, Bock has recorded 344 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles.
