Top 10 Returning FCS Defensive Ends In 2024
The 2024 FCS football season is approaching and it is time to rank the top returning players at each position. The FCS Football Central staff submitted their ranking of the top FCS defensive ends entering next season. The submissions were combined and players were ranked by total points received.
The rankings were compiled using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, career accolades, Pro Football Focus grades, and any other information available to the voters.
Some notable honorable mentions that received votes include Tennessee Tech's Daniel Rickert, Illinois State's Jalan Gaines, Furman's Luke Clark, William & Mary's Jonathan Hammond, Weber State's Brayden Wilson, South Dakota's Mi'Quise Grace, and Fordham's Matt Jaworski.
Below are the top returning FCS defensive ends in 2024.
10. Dylan Ruiz (New Hampshire)
Ruiz emerged as one of the top defensive linemen in the nation with an All-American season in 2022. He finished the season with 14.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks while leading the CAA in sacks per game. He was limited to nine games last season but still recorded 34 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and four sacks.
9. Malachi Bailey (Alcorn State)
Bailey earned first-team All-SWAC honors for the second consecutive season in 2023. He led the conference with nine sacks and ranked fourth with 15.5 tackles for loss. The 6-foot-2, 260-pounder finished the season with the second-highest pass-rush grade in the SWAC. Over the past two seasons, Bailey has totaled 27 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks.
8. Finn Claypool (Drake)
Claypool has continued to shine for the Bulldogs, putting together back-to-back All-American seasons. He burst onto the scene with a Freshman All-American season, leading the team with 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He followed that up with 19 tackles for loss and 12 sacks, which earned him PFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. Pro Football Focus graded Claypool as the No. 3 defensive end in the FCS last season.
7. Ckelby Givens (Southern)
Givens had a breakout sophomore season for the Jaguars, which earned him FCS All-American and first-team All-SWAC honors. He ranked No. 7 nationally with 21 tackles for loss and posted career-highs for tackles (61) and sacks (7). Pro Football Focus graded Givens as the No. 5 defensive end in the FCS. He was also the highest-graded defensive lineman in HBCU football.
6. Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly)
Ponder put together an impressive breakout season for the Mustangs in 2023. He earned first-team All-Big Sky and third-team FCS All-American honors after leading the program with 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Ponder was the highest-graded defensive lineman in the Big Sky, ranking sixth nationally among FCS defensive ends. He also set the single-season Cal Poly record with 17 quarterback pressures last season.
5. Josiah Silver (New Hampshire)
Silver immediately emerged as one of the most dominant pass rushers in the FCS, earning All-American honors as a freshman in 2021. He finished second for the Jerry Rice Award after recording 20.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He is now a three-time All-CAA selection and has earned FCS All-American honors twice in his career. In 36 career games, Silver has recorded 182 total tackles, 47.5 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, and eight forced fumbles.
4. Dylan Hendricks (North Dakota State)
Hendricks entered the 2023 season with only nine career games after missing two seasons due to injury but emerged as one of the top defensive ends in the MVFC. He earned first-team All-MVFC honors after recording 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus graded Hendricks as the No. 11 overall defensive end in the FCS. He was the highest-graded defensive end in the MVFC and ranked No. 2 among all defensive linemen in the conference.
3. Brody Grebe (Montana State)
Grebe enters the 2024 season as a two-time FCS All-American selection for the Bobcats. He led the program with 13.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, ranking ninth nationally in sacks per game. Over the past three seasons, Grebe has recorded 112 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 18.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus graded Grebe as the No. 13 defensive end in the FCS in 2023.
2. Elijah Williams (Morgan State)
Williams has continued to terrorize offensive lines over the past three seasons, earning first-team All-MEAC honors in back-to-back seasons. After leading the Bears in total tackles as a freshman, Williams burst onto the scene with an All-American season in 2022. Over his career, Williams has totaled 162 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Williams has been the highest-graded MEAC defensive lineman in back-to-back seasons, ranking Top 20 nationally in both seasons.
1. David Walker (Central Arkansas)
Walker has been one of the most dominant players in the nation over the past two seasons. After starting his career at the Division II level, Walker was selected as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award and named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He followed that up with another All-American season and was named the UAC Defensive Player of the Year. Over his two seasons at Central Arkansas, Walker has recorded 123 total tackles, 40 tackles for loss, and 20.5 sacks.
