2025 Austin Peay Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Robert Smith (Austin Peay Athletics)
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 UAC)
Head Coach: Jeff Faris (2nd Season, 4-8)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023

Austin Peay's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, two FBS matchups against Georgia and Middle Tennessee State, and eight UAC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Austin Peay is below.

2025 Austin Peay Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at Middle Tennessee State

Sep. 6: at Georgia

Sep. 13: Morehead State

Sep. 20: at Abilene Christian

Sep. 27: Utah Tech

Oct. 4: West Georgia

Oct. 11: at Eastern Kentucky

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: North Alabama

Nov. 1: at Southern Utah

Nov. 8: Central Arkansas

Nov. 15: Samford

Nov. 22: at Tarleton State

*Italics indicate conference matchups

