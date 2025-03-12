2025 Austin Peay Football Schedule
2024 Record: 4-8 (3-5 UAC)
Head Coach: Jeff Faris (2nd Season, 4-8)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
Austin Peay's 2025 football schedule features two FCS out-of-conference games, two FBS matchups against Georgia and Middle Tennessee State, and eight UAC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Austin Peay is below.
Aug. 30: at Middle Tennessee State
Sep. 6: at Georgia
Sep. 13: Morehead State
Sep. 20: at Abilene Christian
Sep. 27: Utah Tech
Oct. 4: West Georgia
Oct. 11: at Eastern Kentucky
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: North Alabama
Nov. 1: at Southern Utah
Nov. 8: Central Arkansas
Nov. 15: Samford
Nov. 22: at Tarleton State
*Italics indicate conference matchups
