It's time for another edition of our Behind The Numbers series here at FCS Football Central.

Each week, we will highlight a couple of marquee national matchups, using success rate to get a deeper look than what the final score may tell you about what really happened in the game. We will take a look at the most dominant teams of the week, which teams outplayed their opponent but made too many mistakes to win the game, and which teams got outplayed but still escaped with a win.

Success rate takes out a lot of the underlying factors of a game and strictly tells you how well a team played down-to-down. While outliers can swing an individual game, success rate can be a better indicator of what future performance will be. A play is "successful" if 50% of the yards needed are gained on first down, 70% are gained on second down, and 100% are gained on third or fourth down.

The average Success Rate for a college football program is about 40%, while closer to 50% is considered excellent, and anything under 30% is deemed poor.

We take a look behind the numbers from this weekend's FCS football action in Week 11.

Quick Hits:

Montana picked up a win over Idaho State thanks in large part to a timely kickoff return touchdown and a 94-yard pick-six right before halftime. This season, the Griz have averaged 4.27 points per scoring opportunity, which is defined as every time an offense crosses the 40-yard line. In this game, they were limited to 3.0 points per scoring opportunity. It's something that's going to have to improve if Montana is going to win its biggest game of the season this weekend in Bozeman.

Illinois State RB Seth Glatz was arguably the best player in the country last weekend, at least for one quarter. During the Redbirds' comeback win over Youngstown State, in which the Redbirds scored 20 fourth-quarter points, Glatz had 121 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards in the fourth quarter ALONE. Such an amazing performance for Glatz in a must-win game for Illinois State.

Abilene Christian got a massive win over Austin Peay, which featured a game-winning drive of their own. The Wildcats won despite the Govs averaging 8.4 yards per play compared to ACU's 4.9 yards per play. Each team only had one turnover, but the biggest difference in the game was that ACU's defense held the Govs to two field goal attempts inside the 35-yard line. They missed one and made the other, which allowed the Wildcats to stay within striking distance.

We have to mention Mercer and its dominant rushing attack in a 38-31 win over Tennessee Tech. Despite only completing four passes, the Bears rolled up 425 rushing yards on 9.2 yards per carry, finishing with a 60% rushing success rate and EIGHT explosive run plays. Zahmari Palode-Gary led the Bears with 249 rushing yards on only 15 carries, averaging 16.6 yards per carry.

Who Were The Most Dominant Teams In Week 11?

In this section, we will highlight the teams that were the most dominant in success-rate margin (OFF SR-DEF SR). This will highlight which teams truly dominated, even if the final score hides what really happened. Games against non-Division I opponents were excluded.

Murray State (Net SR: 40.8%)

Alabama A&M (Net SR: 39.2%)

North Carolina A&T (Net SR: 28.5%)

Dayton (Net SR: 25.1%)

South Dakota State (Net SR: 22.4%)

Stephen F. Austin (Net SR: 20.1%)

Western Illinois (Net SR: 19.9%)

Incarnate Word (Net SR: 18.5%)

Yale (Net SR: 18.8%)

Montana State (Net SR: 16.9%)

How about Murray State?! The Racers get their first MVFC win of the season in a rout of Indiana State. This offense rolled up nearly 600 total yards, while the defense held the Sycamores to 140 total yards on 2.9 yards per play. Indiana State only finished with 72 passing yards. The Racers also recorded a 32.4% havoc rate. Over the second and third quarters, the Sycamores only generated 6 total yards on those 25 plays.

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Alabama A&M outgained Texas Southern 282-69 in the first half, which helped the Bulldogs build a 28-0 halftime lead. With Jackson State's loss, the Bulldogs are back in the No. 1 spot in the SWAC East race. They control their own destiny, needing a win this weekend to secure a spot in the SWAC Championship.

North Carolina A&T took a step towards a .500 season with a suffocating win over Hampton. The Pirates had 11 first-half yards, only 34 yards through three quarters of football, and really did not have a successful play until the fourth quarter. On Hampton's first 10 drives, they punted eight times and had two turnovers.

Dayton is on its way to a PFL championship and an auto-bid to the FCS Playoffs. The Flyers are led by their defense, which held Davidson to an 18% success rate. The Flyers kept the Wildcats in 3rd-and-long situations all game, which led to Davidson only being 2-of-9 on third downs.

South Dakota State flexed its muscle against Southern Illinois in a dominant 52-16 win. While the Jackrabbits were not explosive on the ground, they were ruthlessly effective offensively with a 53% success rate on both run and pass plays. Chase Mason threw for 168 yards in the first quarter and had his best game of the season.

Western Illinois is trying to find a way into the playoffs, putting up another dominant showing in a win over Gardner-Webb. The Leathernecks outgained Gardner-Webb 224-85 in the first half, while Kennedy McGill continued to be one of the hottest players in the country with 317 total yards.

Incarnate Word stepped on the gas in the fourth quarter, pulling away in a 42-24 win over Nicholls. The Cardinals had another week where they caused chaos in the opponent's backfield, posting a 25% havoc rate, 10 TFLs, and 3 sacks. The defense also forced four turnovers and held the Colonels to a 30.9% success rate.

Montana State had another uneven performance against Northern Colorado. The Bobcats did lead 31-14 late in the game and have continued to make appearances in this section after Justin Lamson's return. Since he's returned, the Bobcats have had one of the most elite, efficient offenses in the country. The defense continues to allow a ton of yards, but they make key stops in the red zone and force crucial turnovers.

Which Week 10 Games Conflicted With Success Rate?

Each week, this section will highlight teams that won the success rate battle but still lost the game. They outperformed their opponent down-to-down, but lost because of turnovers, penalties, special teams, or explosive plays.

UC Davis 28, Idaho 24 (UCD 43.8%, Idaho 47%)

Lehigh 21, Richmond 14 (Lehigh 39%, Richmond 47.6%)

UC Davis got a potentially season-changing win against Idaho despite being outgained (438-385) and only forcing the Vandals to punt twice all game. After punting on their first four drives, the Aggies went on to score touchdowns on four of their next five possessions. Treynor Cleeland had one of his best games, throwing for 276 yards and 4 TDs with zero turnovers.

The turning point of this game was the turnover inside the UC Davis 30-yard line, which came on an ill-advised trick play by the Vandals. This forced Idaho to need a touchdown on its final possession rather than a field goal. After the turnover, the Aggies went on a 7-play, 67-yard touchdown drive, which was capped by a Cleeland TD pass to Edward Khutsishvili.

The difference between Lehigh and Richmond this weekend was situational football and execution in key moments. The Mountain Hawks went 7-of-14 on third downs and 1-of-1 on fourth down, plus scored touchdowns on both of their red zone opportunities. The Spiders had more total yards and a higher yards per play, but went 3-of-11 on third downs, 0-of-2 on fourth downs, and got shut down inside the 4-yard line to end the game.

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