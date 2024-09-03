Fcs Football Central

Week 2 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
Below are the biggest games of the Week 2 FCS football slate for the upcoming weekend.

Week 2 FCS Football Schedule

No. 19 Lafayette at Monmouth (11 a.m. CT, FloSports)
South Carolina State at The Citadel (11 a.m. CT, ESPN+)
Campbell at No. 17 Western Carolina (Noon CT, ESPN+)
New Hampshire at Holy Cross (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Valparaiso at No. 25 Youngstown State (1 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Mercer at Bethune-Cookman (2 p.m. CT, TBA)
No. 6 South Dakota at Wisconsin (2:30 p.m. CT, FS1)
Wofford at No. 14 Richmond (2:30 p.m. CT, FloSports)
Tennessee State at No. 2 North Dakota State (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 7 Idaho at Wyoming (2:30 p.m. CT, truTV)
Florida A&M at Miami (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 16 UAlbany at West Virginia (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Elon at North Carolina Central (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Morgan State at Towson (5 p.m. CT, FloSports)
No. 5 Villanova at Colgate (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Charleston Southern at No. 15 Furman (5 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

No. 13 William & Mary at Coastal Carolina (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 9 Central Arkansas at Lindenwood (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 10 Southern Illinois at Austin Peay (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 11 Chattanooga at Georgia State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at SEMO (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 21 Illinois State at North Alabama (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 4 Montana at No. 23 North Dakota (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 12 Incarnate Word at No. 1 South Dakota State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Prairie View A&M at Northwestern State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Mississippi Valley State at Lamar (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 20 Tarleton State at Houston Christian (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Drake at Eastern Washington (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 22 Nicholls at LSU (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Alcorn Sate at Vanderbilt (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
Maine at No. 3 Montana State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
West Georgia at Abilene Christian (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Portland State at No. 24 Weber State (7 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
No. 8 Sacramento State at Fresno State (9 p.m. CT, TBA)
Texas A&M-Commerce at No. 18 UC Davis (9 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

