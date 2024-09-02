FCS Football Recap: Week 1 Takeaways
After an exciting Week 0 with multiple intriguing FCS matchups, the FCS football season officially kicked off with a loaded Week 1 slate. We saw history made at West Georgia, while multiple FCS programs fell just short of some major FBS upsets.
Below are some major takeaways from all the Week 1 FCS football action.
West Georgia Arrives With A Statement Win
It was a historic night for West Georgia as the Wolves defeated Samford in their first game at the FCS level. The Wolves outscored the Bulldogs 12-0 in the fourth quarter after allowing 15 unanswered in the third quarter.
Quarterback Davin Wydner had an impressive debut, completing 24-of-35 attempts for 271 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also made plays with his legs, rushing for 58 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Karmello English led the Wolves with 108 receiving yards on six receptions.
Defensively, the Wolves allowed over 460 yards of total offense but forced two key turnovers, leading to offensive scores. Defensive lineman Solomanie Bambara led the Wolves with two tackles for loss, while Micah Thurman and Jelen Lee posted a game-high seven total tackles. West Georgia dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for over 35 minutes.
FCS Programs Fall Short In Close Calls Against The FBS
It was a weekend of close calls for the FCS against FBS opponents. After the season's first two weeks, Montana State is still the only program with an FBS win.
SEMO led New Mexico State until late in the fourth quarter when the Aggies scored 10 unanswered points to end the game. Wide receiver Dorian Anderson was spectacular, leading the Redhawks with six receptions for 115 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.
Central Arkansas dominated Arkansas State, but the Red Wolves escaped after a questionable review awarded them a last-second receiving touchdown. Running back ShunDerrick Powell was electric with 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Texas Tech escaped with a 52-51 overtime win against Abilene Christian after the Wildcats were stopped on a two-point conversion. Quarterback Maverick McIvor exploded for 506 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Red Raiders. Tennessee Tech scored 14 points in the final five minutes against Middle Tennessee State but allowed a game-winning touchdown run with 16 seconds left.
In one of the most shocking games of Week 1, Idaho lost to No. 3 Oregon by 10 points after trailing the Ducks by only three points late in the fourth quarter. UC Davis (California), Nicholls (Louisiana Tech), Lamar (Texas State), Jackson State (UL-Monroe), and North Dakota State (Colorado) all had opportunities to upset FBS opponents in Week 1.
Villanova Defeats Youngstown State In First Top 25 Matchup
Villanova earned the first Top 25 win of the season as the Wildcats defeated Youngstown State on Thursday night. It was the eighth consecutive season-opening win for the Wildcats, extending their home winning streak to 10 games.
Quarterback Connor Watkins led a potent rushing attack that rolled up over 240 rushing yards against the Penguins. Watkins recorded 107 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, averaging over 10.5 yards per carry. The Wildcats struggled to move the ball through the air, finishing the game with only 90 yards passing and six completions. Isaiah Ragland established himself as the No. 1 running back, posting 65 rushing yards and one touchdown on only seven carries.
Linebackers Shane Hartzell and Brendan Bell led the defense with 11 total tackles. The Wildcats forced three turnovers, including two in the first half, that stopped productive drives for Youngstown State's offense. Freshman Zahmir Dawud recorded his first career interception as he stepped in for All-American cornerback Isas Waxter.
Miller Shines In NDSU's Loss Against Colorado, Deion Sanders
North Dakota State fell a few yards short of an upset against Colorado on Thursday night. The game was the highest-rated Thursday night season-opening game since 2017, with an average of 4.8 million viewers.
Quarterback Cam Miller was the MVP of the game, leading the Bison in passing and rushing. Miller finished the game with 277 passing yards, 81 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns. He consistently extended plays with his legs, which kept the Bison in the game despite Colorado's explosive offense. It was arguably one of the best performances of Miller's career.
The Bison defense lacked the playmakers in the secondary to stop Colorado's passing attack. All-American Cole Wisniewski's absence was huge on Thursday night, as the Bison allowed over 400 passing yards and four touchdowns. Despite the secondary's struggles, North Dakota State controlled the line of scrimmage, allowing only 2.6 yards per carry.
It was a game filled with missed opportunities for the Bison, but it quieted the doubters who think this program took a step back nationally. North Dakota State proved it could compete with most FBS programs and signaled that the Bison had the talent to return to Frisco this season.
Other Key Storylines Around The FCS:
- Montana continued its trend of early season struggles as the Grizzlies found a way to escape an upset against Missouri State. It was another signature performance from Eli Gillman, who led Montana with 89 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Defensive end Hayden Harris had a breakout performance, recording three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
- Eastern Washington put on an offensive showcase in a 42-27 win against Monmouth. Quarterback Kekoa Visperas completed 25-of-28 passes for 275 passing yards and five touchdowns. All-American Efton Chism III had a career performance, leading the Eagles with 12 receptions for 173 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.
- Florida A&M continues to find ways to win as the Rattlers defeated South Carolina State in a huge out-of-conference game. The Rattlers scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, capped by Daniel Richardson's touchdown pass to Thad Franklin Jr. Richardson continues to shine for the Rattlers, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns.
- North Carolina Central won a statement game against Alabama State in the Orange Blossom Classic. Running back J'Mari Taylor led the Eagles with 128 rushing yards and three total touchdowns, including the game-sealing receiving touchdown with eight minutes remaining. Quarterback Walker Harris had a solid debut, throwing for 119 yards and one touchdown.
- The Citadel won the first game under head coach Maurice Drayton, who finished winless in 2023. The Bulldogs scored 19 unanswered points after trailing 21-3 late in the third quarter to secure the victory against Charleston Southern. Quarterback Johnathan Bennett completed 10-of-17 passes for 170 passing yards, 55 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown.
