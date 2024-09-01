Week 1 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is here. Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 1)
Oklahoma State 44, No. 1 South Dakota State 20
Colorado 31, No. 2 North Dakota State 26
No. 3 Montana 29, Missouri State 24
No. 4 Montana State 31, Utah Tech 7
No. 5 South Dakota 45, Northern State 3
No. 6 Villanova 24, No. 25 Youngstown State 17
Oregon 24, No. 7 Idaho 14
San Jose State 42, No. 8 Sacramento State 24
Tennessee 69, No. 9 Chattanooga 3
BYU 41, No. 10 Southern Illinois 13
Arkansas State 34, No. 11 Central Arkansas 31
Ole Miss 76, No. 12 Furman 0
Virginia 34, No. 13 Richmond 13
No. 14 Incarnate Word 28, Northern Colorado 7
No. 15 William & Mary 41, VMI 7
No. 16 UAlbany 27, Long Island 21
Buffalo 30, No. 17 Lafayette 13
California 31, No. 18 UC Davis 13
Iowa 40, No. 19 Illinois State 0
NC State 38, No. 20 Western Carolina 21
Baylor 45, No. 21 Tarleton State 3
No. 22 Weber State vs Washington (TBA)
Louisiana Tech 25, No. 23 Nicholls 17
Iowa State 21, No. 24 North Dakota 3
Honorable Mentions:
Duke 26, Elon 3
Kansas State 41, UT Martin 6
Illinois 45, Eastern Illinois 0
Mercer 63, Presbyterian 10
Florida A&M 22, South Carolina State 18
Louisville 62, Austin Peay 0
Rhode Island 20, Holy Cross 17
Eastern Washington 42, Monmouth 27
West Georgia 38, Samford 29
Northern Iowa 35, Valparaiso 7
