4-Star Safety Pledges to Florida Gators

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Devin Jackson (2026) has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 190 S from Winter Garden, FL chose the Gators over Maryland, UCF, & Mizzou



“The Swamp, ONLY Gators Get Out Alive🐊🐊”https://t.co/ZvGgOwTeMX pic.twitter.com/8Y75v8vltm