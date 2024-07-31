4-Star Safety Pledges to Florida Gators
The Florida Gators may be in line to add defensive backs to its 2025 class, but its 2026 defensive back is beginning to take shape.
4-star safety Devin Jackson (Winter Garden, Fla.) announced his commitment to Florida on Wednesday, choosing the Gators over Maryland, UCF and Missouri.
"The Swamp, ONLY Gators Get Out Alive," Jackson said, via an announcement from On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Jackson's commitment comes in the midst of a visit on campus for the Gators' first fall practice. He was also a frequent visitor during Florida's home games last season.
Rated as the No. 34 overall safety and the No. 388 overall player in the class of 2026 by the 247 Sports Composite, Jackson recently transferred to The First Academy (Orlando, Fla) ahead of his junior season.
In his sophomore campaign at West Orange (Winter Garden, Fla), Jackson accounted for 58 total tackles, 27 solo stops and two pass breakups.
He put up similar numbers as a freshman on varsity with 58 total tackles, 37 solo stops and five pass breakups in 2022.
Jackson is the third commit of the 2026 class, joining four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star defensive back Jaelen Waters.
The Gators are also in a prime spot to flip 2026 four-star defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (Palm Bay, Fla.), a Syracuse commit. However, he has already announced plans to reclassify to the 2025 class no matter his commitment.
The Gators' 2026 class ranks No. 9 in the country, according to 247 Sports.