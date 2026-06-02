Cade Kurland Reveals Future Plans After Gators' Season-Ending Loss

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators second baseman Cade Kurland's time with the program — at least for the time being — has come to an end.

The redshirt junior confirmed after Monday's season-ending loss to Troy in the Gainesville Regional Championship Game that he wanted to "have the opportunity to play pro ball," despite having a year of eligibility remaining due to a medical redshirt from 2025.

"I mean, it's incredible, obviously," Kurland said while reflecting on his four-year career at Florida. "I think injury-wise, things haven't gone the way I would have liked, but I mean, when you look back at all, like, I have no regrets, and having the opportunity to go to Omaha twice, and being on such a winning program over the years, like I said, there's nowhere else I'd rather have been."

Florida second baseman Cade Kurland went to two College World Series with the Gators. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Kurland first arrived at Florida as a reclassified high school prospect in 2023, enrolling at Florida a year earlier than expected. He received his first start in the Gators' second game of that season at second base and has been a staple at the position ever since, starting in 190 of his 193 appearances in his career, batting .275 with 43 home runs and 142 RBIs.

After hitting .296 as a true freshman with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs on Florida's 2023 College World Series runners-up team, he batted .244 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs as a sophomore in 2024 as the Gators made another CWS appearance. A shoulder injury in 2025 limited him to just 14 total games, during which he batted .315 with three home runs and 15 RBIs, and he received a medical redshirt.

He batted .279 as a redshirt junior in 2026 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs, with four of his long-balls and 10 of his RBIs coming during regional play. He was named to the Gainesville Regional All-Tournament Team as a result of his play.

In Monday's loss to Troy, Kurland reached another accolade by recording his 200th career hit with a single in the seventh inning, which proved to be the final hit of his career should he ultimately leave the program.

"It's been a hell of a year," he said. "I'm just grateful for it all. I mean, being able to play with such talented guys over the years, I was incredibly thankful for it."

THAT'S ONE CADER OF A TATER FOLKS!



🎥 ACCN pic.twitter.com/Hp4FCklqIn — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 31, 2026

He was also named to the 2023 All-SEC First Team, 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team and was a 2023 Freshman All-American by Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

Now, Kurland will pursue a pro career with the option of returning to Florida for a senior season. While he did not mention deciding factors, he did take time to reflect on his journey with the Gators, which began when he committed in eighth grade.

"It means everything," he said. "... It's kind of all I've ever known, all I've ever wanted... I'm forever grateful."

Meanwhile, Florida is quickly turning the page to the 2027 season with the NCAA Transfer Portal already opened. At the time of writing, the Gators have had three pitchers in sophomore lefty McCall Biemiller, junior righty Matthew Jenkins and freshman righty Cooper Moss all announce their entry into the portal.

The Gators are also set to lose a group of seniors, including starting right-fielder Blake Cyr, starting catcher Karson Bowen and relievers Ricky Reeth and Ernesto Lugo-Canchola.

Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said Florida is already planning to host transfer targets for official visits beginning on Monday and will hold exit meetings with members of the current team this week. While Florida will experience attrition, O'Sullivan praised a core nucleus of expected returning players such as infielder Brendan Lawson, ace Aidan King, infielder Landon Stripling, relievers Joshua Whritenour and Jackson Barberi and outfielders Cash Strayer and Jaden Bastian, who missed all of 2026 with a leg injury.

O'Sullivan also mentioned that he hopes infielder Ethan Surowiec, who is eligible for the 2026 MLB Draft despite only being a sophomore, will return, too, while junior righty starter Liam Peterson is expected to enter the draft with one year of eligibility remaining.

The 2026 MLB Draft will take place from July 11-13.

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