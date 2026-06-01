Florida Baseball's 2026 Season Ends with 10-2 Loss to Troy in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators saw its 2026 season end on Monday with another loss against Troy, which beat the Gators on Sunday to continue the Gainesville Regional.

Here's how Florida ultimately lost the final game of the Gainesville Regional, ending the Gators' season in regional play for the second straight season.

Lineups

Florida

CF Kyle Jones SS Brendan Lawson LF Blake Cyr 3B Ethan Surowiec DH Caden McDonald C Karson Bowen 1B Landon Stripling 2B Cade Kurland RF Hayden Yost

Pitcher: RHP Cooper Walls (3-2, 6.87 ERA)

Troy

SS Aaron Piasecki 3B Josh Pyne 1B Blake Cavill C Jimmy Janicki CF Steven Meier LF Drew Nelson 2B Sean Darnell DH Jabe Boroff RF Houston Markham

Pitcher: LHP Hayden Smith (4-0, 3.00 ERA)

T1: Troy Batting

Aaron Piasecki walk.

Josh Pyne base hit, Piasecki advances to second.

Blake Cavill ground out to 1B, Piasecki advances to 3B, Pyne advances to 2B. 1 out.

Jimmy Janicki 2-RBI double, Piasecki scores, Pyne scores. Troy 2, Florida 0

Steven Meier strikeout looking. 2 outs.

Drew Nelson strikeout looking. End of frame.

Troy 2, Florida 0

B1: Florida Batting

Kyle Jones fly out to LF. 1 out.

Brendan Lawson hit by pitch.

Blake Cyr fly out to RF. 2 outs.

Ethan Surowiec ground out to 3B. End of inning.

Troy 2, Florida 0

T2: Troy Batting

Sean Darnell walk. Caden McDonald in to pitch for Cooper Walls (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

Jabe Boroff 6-4-3 double play, Darnell out at 2B. 2 outs.

Houston Markham fly out to CF. End of frame.

Troy 2, Florida 0

B2: Florida Batting

Cade McDonald fly out to CF. 1 out.

Karson Bowen base hit.

Landon Stripling fly out to LF. 2 outs.

Cade Kurland walk, Bowen advances to 2B.

Hayden Yost fielder's choice, Kurland out at 2B. End of inning.

Troy 2, Florida 0

T3: Troy Batting

Aaron Piasecki ground out to 2B. 1 out.

Josh Pyne pop out to 1B. 2 outs.

Blake Cavill strikeout looking. End of frame.

Troy 2, Florida 0

B3: Florida Batting

Kyle Jones strikeout looking. 1 out.

Brendan Lawson strikeout swinging. 2 outs.

Blake Cyr pop out to 1B. End of inning.

Troy 2, Florida 0

T4: Troy Batting

Jimmy Janicki base hit.

Steven Meier strikeout swinging. 1 out.

Drew Nelson fielder's choice to P, Janicki out at 2B, Nelson safe at 1B. 2 outs.

Sean Darnell ground out to SS, Nelson steals 2B. End of frame.

Troy 2, Florida 0

B4: Florida Batting

Ethan Surowiec base hit.

Caden McDonald 5-4-3 double play, Surowiec out at 2B. 2 outs.

Karson Bowen walk.

Landon Stripling fly out to LF. End of inning.

Troy 2, Florida 0

T5: Troy Batting

Jabe Boroff base hit.

Houston Markham strikeout swinging. 1 out.

Aaron Piasecki 6-3 double play, Boroff out at 2B. End of frame.

Troy 2, Florida 0

B5: Florida Batting

Cade Kurland double. Benjamin Stubbs in to pitch for Smith (4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

Hayden Yost fly out to LF. 1 out.

Kyle Jones RBI base hit, Kurland scores, Jones out at 2B. 2 outs. Troy 2, Florida 1

Brendan Lawson fly out to LF. End of inning.

Troy 2, Florida 1.

T6: Troy Batting

Josh Pyne ground out to SS. 1 out. Russell Sandefer in to pitch for McDonald (4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K).

Blake Cavill walk.

Jimmy Janicki walk, Cavill advances to 2B.

Steven Meier walk, Cavill advances to 3B, Janicki advances to 2B. Ernesto Lugo-Canchola in to pitch for Sandefer (0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 0 K).

Drew Nelson 2-RBI single, Cavill scores, Janicki scores, Meier advances to 3B on an E7. Troy 4, Florida 1

Sean Darnell RBI bunt, Meier scores, Nelson advances to 2B, Darnell safe at 1B. Troy 5, Florida 1

Jabe Boroff 2-RBI double, Nelson scores, Darnell scores. Troy 7, Florida 1

Houston Markham ground out to C, Boroff advances to 3B. 2 outs.

Aaron Piasecki strikeout swinging. End of frame.

Troy 7, Florida 1

B6: Florida Batting

Noah Thigpen in to pitch for Stubbs (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K).

Blake Cyr lineout to 3B. 1 out.

Ethan Surowiec strikeout swinging. 2 outs.

Caden McDonald strikeout swinging. End of inning.

Troy 7, Florida 1

T7: Troy Batting

Joshua Whritenour in to pitch for Lugo-Canchola (0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K)

Josh Pyne ground out to 3B. 1 out.

Blake Cavill strike out swinging. 2 outs.

Jimmy Janicki fly out to LF. End of frame.

Troy 7, Florida 1

B7: Florida Batting

Karson Bowen ground out to 3B. 1 out

Landon Stripling base hit.

Cade Kurland base hit, Stripling advances to 3B.

Hayden Yost strike out swinging.

Kyle Jones RBI base hit, Stripling scores, Kurland advances to 2B. Troy 7, Florida 2

Brendan Lawson pop out to 2B. End of inning.

Troy 7, Florida 2

T8: Troy Batting

Steven Meier walk.

Drew Nelson strikeout swinging. 1 out.

Sean Darnell walk, Meier advances to 2B.

Jabe Boroff 3-RBI home run, Meier scores, Darnell scores. Troy 10, Florida 2

Houston Markham fly out to LF. 2 outs.

Aaron Piasecki double.

Josh Pyne ground out to SS. End of frame.

Troy 10, Florida 2

B8: Florida Batting

Blake Cyr fly out to CF. 1 out.

Ethan Surowiec fly out to RF. 2 outs.

Caden McDonald strikeout swinging. End of inning.

Troy 10, Florida 2

T9: Troy Batting

Blake Cavill hit by pitch.

Jimmy Janicki strikeout looking. 1 out.

Steven Meier fly out to CF, Cavill steals 2B. 2 outs.

Drew Nelson line out to SS. End of frame.

Troy 10, Florida 2

B9: Florida Batting

Karson Bowen ground out to 1B. 1 out.

Landon Stripling fly out to RF. 2 outs

Cade Kurland ground out to SS. End of game.

FINAL: Troy 10, Florida 2

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