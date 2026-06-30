Florida Gators Baseball Lands Star JUCO Infielder

The Florida Gators on Tuesday earned a commitment from Gaston College star freshman infielder Caden Davidson, he announced on social media.

Davidson had arguably one of the best individual seasons from a hitter as a freshman for Gaston College last year, leading to him earning NJCAA All-American honors. He slashed .500/.620/.989 with 23 home runs, 18 doubles and 110 RBI in 58 games. Additionally, he walked 46 times while only striking out 28 times.

Those numbers improved in conference play, too. He slashed .526/.629/1.082 in 30 conference games. And, he hit 14 homers, 10 doubles and drove in 55 runs in that same span. The JUCO product flashed a strong glove on defense as well. He committed just three errors in 393 chances as a freshman.

Before committing to the Gators, Davidson initially pledged himself to ACC powerhouse Wake Forest. However, he backed off his commitment to the Demon Deacons last week following coaching changes. That opened the door for the Gators, which made quick work in securing his next commitment.

Davidson will likely compete for the spot at first base next season. He and versatile infielder Landon Stripling are the initial candidates to take over that position, with Stripling heavily featuring there in 2026.

He is Florida’s seventh commit this offseason. The Gators' six other commits are Oregon State left-handed pitcher Trey Morris, Oregon State right-handed pitcher Zach Edwards, Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III, FAU infielder John Martinez, Jacksonville State right-handed pitcher Maddox McDougall and Utah Tech infielder Kyle McDaniel.

On the flip side, Florida has seen 10 players enter their names in the transfer portal. Former Gator infielder Cade Kurland and former Gator pitcher Cooper Walls are the two most notable entrants. Both have found their new homes for next season, with Walls heading to the Georgia Bulldogs and Kurland transferring to the LSU Tigers.

The MLB Draft could also take players from the Gators this July. Starting pitcher Liam Peterson and relief pitcher Luke McNeillie are two arms that could head to the pros, while outfielder Kyle Jones and infielder Ethan Surowiec are two bats that could depart.

The NCAA Transfer Portal closed on Tuesday, with the 2026 MLB Draft beginning on July 11. The deadline for players to return to college is July 27.

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