Florida Gators Baseball 2027 Roster Tracker
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' 2026 baseball season came to an end with a 10-2 loss to Troy on Monday. Now that the season is over, Florida is quicky turning the page to the 2027 team with the NCAA Transfer Portal already opening and multiple players expected to explore pro ball opportunities.
Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said after the loss that the team has already begun recruiting out of the portal for next year's team.
"The timing of it is kind of weird. Like, you're playing a regional final game, and the portal opens. So, we'll have to get together with all the players, we'll have to mix in exit meetings, and we'll have official visits starting tomorrow all week long," he said. "Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and this weekend. So, there's not a whole lot of time to reflect. We got to get better. Certain areas we got to get better at."
O'Sullivan said Florida is prioritizing left-handed pitchers, catchers and middle-order bats during this year's portal cycle. The NCAA Transfer Portal closes on June 30, with the 2026 MLB Draft beginning on July 12.
Here is a list of all of the changes to Florida's 2027 roster, which will be updated as moves are made.
Returning Players
- TBA
Departures (17)
Outgoing Seniors (9)
- RHP Billy Barlow
- RHP Ricky Reeth
- LHP Ernesto Lugo-Canchola
- C Karson Bowen
- C Cole Stanford
- INF Sam Miller
- INF/OF Justin Nadeau
- OF/INF Blake Cyr
- OF/INF Ashton Wilson
Transfers (7)
- RHP Matthew Jenkins (R-Jr.)
- RHP Cooper Moss (R-Fr.)
- RHP Christian Rodriguez (R-Jr.)
- LHP McCall Biemiller (Jr.)
- 2B Cade Kurland (R-Sr.)
- INF Kolt Myers (R-So.)
- OF Blake Brookins (R-Jr.)
MLB Draft (1)
- 2B Cade Kurland (R-Sr.)
Arrivals (14)
Transfers (1)
High School Commits (13)
- RHP Cameron Hanes
- RHP Brady Snow
- RHP Ethan Wheeler
- LHP Carter Cox
- LHP Tyler Ellis
- LHP Colin White
- C Luke Labbe
- INF Brandon Heller
- INF Brandon Lorenzo
- INF Keaton Neal
- INF Kevin Roberts Jr.
- OF Brady Harris
- OF Lorenzo Laurel
Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25