Florida Gators Baseball 2027 Roster Tracker

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' 2026 baseball season came to an end with a 10-2 loss to Troy on Monday. Now that the season is over, Florida is quicky turning the page to the 2027 team with the NCAA Transfer Portal already opening and multiple players expected to explore pro ball opportunities.

Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said after the loss that the team has already begun recruiting out of the portal for next year's team.

"The timing of it is kind of weird. Like, you're playing a regional final game, and the portal opens. So, we'll have to get together with all the players, we'll have to mix in exit meetings, and we'll have official visits starting tomorrow all week long," he said. "Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and this weekend. So, there's not a whole lot of time to reflect. We got to get better. Certain areas we got to get better at."

O'Sullivan said Florida is prioritizing left-handed pitchers, catchers and middle-order bats during this year's portal cycle. The NCAA Transfer Portal closes on June 30, with the 2026 MLB Draft beginning on July 12.

Here is a list of all of the changes to Florida's 2027 roster, which will be updated as moves are made.

Returning Players

TBA

Departures (17)

Outgoing Seniors (9)

RHP Billy Barlow

RHP Ricky Reeth

LHP Ernesto Lugo-Canchola

C Karson Bowen

C Cole Stanford

INF Sam Miller

INF/OF Justin Nadeau

OF/INF Blake Cyr

OF/INF Ashton Wilson

Transfers (7)

RHP Matthew Jenkins (R-Jr.)

RHP Cooper Moss (R-Fr.)

RHP Christian Rodriguez (R-Jr.)

LHP McCall Biemiller (Jr.)

2B Cade Kurland (R-Sr.)

INF Kolt Myers (R-So.)

OF Blake Brookins (R-Jr.)

MLB Draft (1)

2B Cade Kurland (R-Sr.)

Arrivals (14)

Transfers (1)

High School Commits (13)

RHP Cameron Hanes

RHP Brady Snow

RHP Ethan Wheeler

LHP Carter Cox

LHP Tyler Ellis

LHP Colin White

C Luke Labbe

INF Brandon Heller

INF Brandon Lorenzo

INF Keaton Neal

INF Kevin Roberts Jr.

OF Brady Harris

OF Lorenzo Laurel

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!