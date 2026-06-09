Gators Land First Pitcher from Transfer Portal

Former Jacksonville State right-handed pitcher Maddox McDougall is heading to the Florida Gators for the 2027 season, Baseball America's Jacob Rudner reported on Tuesday. He ranks No. 28 on Baseball America's transfer list.

The 6-foot, 180-pound righty is from Wesley Chapel, Fla., and posted a 2.76 ERA to go along with a 54-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49 innings in 2026 as a sophomore. His pitching arsenal features a low-90s fastball mixed in with a slider and changeup. McDougall's stats on the season also earned him Second Team All-CUSA honors as a relief pitcher.

McDougall's commitment comes in the middle of a visit to Florida.

Jax State righty Maddox McDougall is transferring to Florida. Pitched to a 2.76 ERA with 54 Ks to 18 BBs over 49 innings as a sophomore in 2026. Low-90s ride heater with a low-80s slider and flashed a solid changeup. He's @BaseballAmerica's No. 28 transfer. pic.twitter.com/aSiGFOd8sl — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) June 9, 2026

It is no surprise to see Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan add an effective arm to his bullpen. While the Gators' bullpen flashed its talents at times throughout the 2026 season, there were also regular moments of inconsistency that cost them several games.

The righties that O'Sullivan depended on from the bullpen last season were Jackson Barberi, Joshua Whritenour, Caden McDonald, Luke McNeillie and Ricky Reeth. However, only one met the standards outing to outing, and that was Barberi.

Additionally, McDougall, albeit in an objectively lesser-talented conference, pitched to a better ERA than any Florida reliever last year. The closest to his ERA was Barberi, who finished with a 3.13 ERA in 37.1 innings pitched.

The addition of McDougall is not expected to be the only new arm injected into the pitching staff this offseason. O'Sullivan also stated after the loss to Troy in the Gainesville Regional final that he wants to bring in left-handed pitchers and "middle-order bats."

"We'll have to get together with all the players, we'll have to mix in exit meetings, and we'll have official visits starting tomorrow, all week long. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and this weekend," he said after the defeat. "So, there's not a whole lot of time to reflect. We got to get better. Certain areas we got to get better at."

He is the second commitment from the transfer portal for the Gators this offseason. The right-hander joins former Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III in Florida's 2027 transfer class.

Florida has seen eight players enter the transfer portal since the season's end. RHP Cooper Walls, RHP Matthew Jenkins, RHP Cooper Moss, RHP Christian Rodriguez, LHP McCall Biemiller, 2B Cade Kurland, INF Kolt Myers and OF Blake Brookins are the entrants so far.

The Gators do still have a strong expected returning class, though. Shortstop Brendan Lawson and right-handed pitcher Aidan King headline that group, projecting as potential first-round picks in the 2027 MLB Draft.

"We’ve got a really good nucleus," O'Sullivan said. "I do feel good about it."

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