Gators Baseball Reunites with Former Player Through Transfer Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators reunited with a former player on Thursday as FAU transfer infielder John Martinez committed to the program. Martinez, who has two years of eligibility remaining, returns to Florida after spending one season with the Gators in 2024.

His commitment was first reported by Gator Country's Nick Marcinko.

BREAKING: FAU infielder John Martinez has committed to Florida, per multiple sources.



Martinez played at UF in 2024.



He hit .297 with five home runs and 16 doubles with the Owls in 2026. pic.twitter.com/PMSee9tqFn — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) June 18, 2026

Martinez did not appear in any games during Florida's run to another appearance in the College World Series but garnered significant praise in the preseason for his defensive play at third base. He spent most of his two seasons at FAU at second base with the occasional start at shortstop but is slated to play third base over the summer in the Cape Cod League, Marcinko reported.

His versatility gives Florida options in the infield with starting second baseman Cade Kurland transferring to LSU and the Gators waiting on an MLB Draft decision from third baseman Ethan Surowiec.

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Orlando native set career-highs in batting average (.297), doubles (16), home runs (5) and RBIs (39) after hitting .284 for three home runs and 30 RBIs in 2025.

Martinez is now the fifth transfer portal addition for the Gators this offseason. Prior to his commitment, Florida added Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury, Jacksonville State right-handed pitcher Maddox McDougall, Oregon State left-handed pitcher Trey Morris and Utah Tech infielder Kyle McDaniel. Morris headlines the additions as a freshman All-American and could crack the weekend rotation, while Embury is expected to start at catcher after Karson Bowen and Cole Stanford both graduated.

Meanwhile, Florida has lost 10 players to the transfer portal, including headliner Kurland, who transferred to LSU after initially announcing plans to pursue professional opportunities. The Gators also lost contributing pitcher Cooper Walls to Georgia and saw a large group of reserves — right-handed pitchers Matthew Jenkins, Cooper Moss and Christian Rodriguez, left-handed pitchers McCall Biemiller, Eli Blair and Rivers Kurland, infielder Kolt Myers and outfielder Blake Brookins — all announce their departures.

Florida could experience more attrition, too, with five current players (pitchers Liam Peterson, Russell Sandefer and Luke McNeillie, Surowiec and outfielder Kyle Jones) and four high school signees (pitchers Brady Snow and Colin White, infielder Kevin Roberts Jr. and outfielder Brady Harris) all expected to participate in the MLB Draft Combine.

The NCAA Transfer Portal closes on June 30, with the 2026 MLB Draft beginning on July 11. The deadline for players to return to college is on July 27.

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