Florida Gators vs. Air Force: Game Notes, How to Watch
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Friday marks Opening Day for the Florida Gators baseball team as they’re set to host the Air Force Falcons for a three-game series at Condron Family Ballpark.
Friday will mark the first-ever meeting with Air Force for Florida. Although it isn’t their first time toeing the rubber against service academies. They have also played against Naval Air Station/Naval Air Base and Army.
Game One of this series is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s start time is at 4 p.m. while Sunday’s is at noon. All games will be streaming-only on SEC Network+ with radio coverage on ESPN 98.1 FM-850 AM WRUF in Gainesville.
On the Mound
Friday:
Air Force: RHP Dylan Rogers (5-5, 7.49 ERA)
Florida: RHP Liam Peterson (3-6, 6.43 ERA)
Saturday
Air Force: RHP Gaines Estridge (1-0, 8.10 ERA)
Florida: RHP Jake Clemente (2-0, 5.34 ERA)
Sunday:
Air Force: RHP John Mitchell (DNP)
Florida: LHP Pierce Coppola (1-4, 8.75 ERA)
One of America's Top Coaches Returns
Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan is entering his 18th year in charge of the prestigious program. O’Sullivan has led the Gators to the College World Series 14 times and will be hoping to reach it for the third consecutive year.
Additionally, his consistency has led to him developing Florida not only into one of the best programs in the SEC, but in the entire nation. Since 2008, the Gators first in multiple categories including SEC wins (290), MLB debuts (37), NCAA tournament appearances (16, T-1st), College World Series trips (nine), Super Regional hosted (nine) and SEC titles (six).
He also has the Gators entering 2025 as an undisputed top-11 team with a ranking as high as No. 7 in the country by Baseball America.
Gators Return Valuable Experience, Add Talent Through the Portal
Florida returns a lot of experience in 2025 despite losing players such as Jac Caglianone and Brandon Neely from its 2024 College World Series campaign.
Fans will see second base occupied by Cade Kurland again, shortstop Colby Shelton back in the orange and blue, both Luke Heyman and Brody Donay behind the plate, Ty Evans roaming the outfield and starting pitcher Liam Peterson on the bump for Friday’s.
This is only the tip of the iceberg. In total, the Gators will have 17 players back for this upcoming campaign.
Three of these returners also were given a tip of the cap by their opposing league head coaches, as Kurland (First Team), Heyman (Second Team) and Shelton (Second Team) all received All-SEC honors.
It’s not just the experience they brought back, though. O’Sullivan also brought in some talented vets through the transfer portal.
Nine players were welcomed to Gainesville, Fla., this offseason from the transfer portal, and multiple are already being touted for Opening Day starts for their debuts. Those in line to receive starts are former USF third baseman Bobby Boser, former Miami outfielder/infielder Blake Cyr and former Stetson outfielder Kyle Jones.
In addition to these three, former Clemson pitcher Billy Barlow and former Santa Fe College pitcher Matthew Jenkins look to be instant contributors from the bullpen.
Comeback Kings
Florida has been a relentless bunch these past couple of years.
Two seasons ago, the Gators produced 22 comeback wins on its way to a College World Series runner-up finish. To show everyone that it wasn’t dumb luck, Florida followed it up with another 21 come-from-behind victories in 2024 with 12 coming in SEC play.
O’Sullivan will be praying that he doesn’t need to play this same card for the third successive year. However, having a near similar team from a season ago, it never hurts to have it in his back pocket.
Flying with the Falcons
Air Force is one of eight teams that make up the Mountain West Conference. A year prior, the Falcons were tabbed to finished seventh in the league, ending the year with a 27-28 overall record, but 18-12 in conference play, which was good for first in the league.
They were led by Preseason All-Mountain West two-way player Chase Spencer, who played and started in all 55 games last season, and was third on the team in hitting (.326), hits (70) and second in triples (six).
He’ll be back with them for the 2025 season and will be looking to do some damage from get-go.