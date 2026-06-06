Gators' 2B Cade Kurland Makes Surprising Move While Exploring Pro Opportunities

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators second baseman Cade Kurland on Monday revealed he was going to explore pro ball opportunities after four seasons with the program, but it sounded like there was an opportunity to return for his fifth season.

Instead, he made another move this week that almost solidifies that he will not be returning. On Friday evening, Kurland was reported to have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, becoming the Gators' first full-time starter to do so this year.

Florida second baseman Cade Kurland has entered the transfer portal after four years with the Gators. He hit .279/.384/.469 with nine home runs and seven doubles this year. Kurland said he wanted to pursue pro opportunities after Florida was eliminated. pic.twitter.com/Xk6AiQ1Rpj — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) June 6, 2026

Kurland's move appears to be a leverage play ahead of the 2026 MLB Draft, which starts on July 11 after the portal closes on June 30, giving Kurland multiple options for his future. A portal entry also does not guarantee a departure from the program, if that is what Kurland and Florida ultimately decide to do.

Kurland has been a staple in Florida's infield over the last four years, helping the Gators reach the College World Series as a freshman in 2023 and as a sophomore in 2024. A shoulder injury ended his junior season early in the year, which led to him receiving an additional year of eligibility via a medical waiver.

Returning from his injury in 2026, Kurland hit .279/.384/.469 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. He capped off his season with an impressive postseason performance in which he hit .500 with four home runs in the Gainesville Regional. He also recorded his 200th career hit during the regional.

"I mean, it's incredible, obviously," Kurland said while reflecting on his four-year career at Florida. "I think injury-wise, things haven't gone the way I would have liked, but I mean, when you look back at all, like, I have no regrets, and having the opportunity to go to Omaha twice, and being on such a winning program over the years, like I said, there's nowhere else I'd rather have been."

Kurland is now Florida's eighth entry into the transfer portal, coming after pitchers Cooper Walls, McCall Biemiller, Matthew Jenkins, Cooper Moss and Christian Rodriguez, outfieler Blake Brookins and infielder Kolt Myers.

Meanwhile, Florida has landed one commitment out of the portal in former Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury. Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said on Monday that Florida would prioritize left-handed pitchers, catchers and middle-order bats in this year's portal cycle. The Gators began portal visits earlier this week."

"There's not a whole lot of time to reflect," O'Sullivan said. "We got to get better. Certain areas we got to get better at."

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!