Gators Lose Former Starting Pitcher in Latest Transfer Portal Departures

The Florida Gators baseball team’s offseason is in full effect, as three more players have entered the transfer portal on Friday, bringing their total departures to seven. Right-handed pitcher Cooper Walls, infielder Kolt Myers and outfielder Blake Brookins have all joined in putting their names in the portal, according to multiple reports.

Walls is the most notable among the three Gators. He joined the program from Hawaii as the 2025 Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year and began the season as the team’s Sunday starter in the weekend rotation.

However, inconsistency over the next few weeks led to a gradual decline in mound work. He eventually lost his starting spot and was demoted to a bullpen option for the Gators. That role did not suit him, either, as he was ineffective when called upon.

The nail in the coffin for his Gators career came in the team’s final outing of the season in the Gainesville regional against Troy. Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan opted to start him in the regional final, giving him one last chance to prove himself. He wound up pitching just over an inning in the loss to the Trojans, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks before being pulled with no outs in the second inning.

Myers, a redshirt freshman, started in two games in the first weekend series against UAB. Much like Walls, though, his inconsistency at the plate cost him his spot and at-bats. After the first series, he was in and out of the lineup and could not find a consistent role with the program in his second year. He finished the 2026 season hitting .185, with three doubles, one triple and three RBI. He also had three walks, but struck out 34 times in 32 games.

Brookins has had limited opportunities in his three seasons with the Gators. The junior has played in 11 games across his three years in Gainesville. He did not record any hits in 2024 as a freshman, playing in seven games and having six at-bats.

However, in the four games he featured in two seasons ago, Brookins hit .300 and had a .364 on-base percentage, with two doubles and two runs scored.

These three join four other Gators in the transfer portal. The other four in the portal are right-handed pitcher Matthew Jenkins, right-handed pitcher Cooper Moss, right-handed pitcher Christian Rodriguez and left-handed pitcher McCall Biemiller.

Florida also holds one commitment in the transfer portal, with former Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III committing to the Gators on Wednesday.

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