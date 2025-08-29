BREAKING: Gators Baseball Head Coach O'Sullivan Suspended
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Following his actions at last season's Conway Regional, Florida Gators head baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan is set to serve a three-game suspension when the team opens the 2026 season, athletic director Scott Stricklin announced Friday.
O'Sullivan will miss the team's Opening Weekend against UAB from Feb. 13-15.
"The suspension announced today reinforces Florida Athletics' commitment to our standards, with Coach O'Sullivan accepting full responsibility for his behavior," Stricklin said in a statement. "Sully has vowed to learn from the experience and serve as a better leader moving forward."
At the Conway Regional, which saw Florida eliminated in three games, O'Sullivan made headlines for public outbursts towards umpires, officials from Coastal Carolina and East Carolina. The Gators had multiple games rescheduled during the regional, sparking his outburst.
Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall later criticized the longtime Gators' head coach for his actions.
“The way he treated the two site reps, the way he treated our Associate AD, our field crew, was absolutely unacceptable,” Schnall said. “This is a National Champion coach who thinks he can come in here and try to bully people around.”
O'Sullivan later apologized for the outburst in a statement after the team's 11-4 loss to East Carolina, which ended their season.
“I let my emotions get the best of me and channeled that energy in a way I should not have,” O’Sullivan’s statement after the incident read. “... I did not represent the University of Florida to the appropriate standard yesterday and take full responsibility for that, and promise to learn from this experience and be better moving forward.”
Gators Baseball Announces Fall Schedule
Florida baseball also announced on Friday the fall practice schedule ahead of the 2026 season.
The Gators will open fall with a practice on Oct. 6 at Condron Family Ballpark. The practice will be open to fans. A time has not been announced.
"Each week, an updated weekly schedule will be posted to FloridaGators.com and @GatorsBB social channels, including approximate practice and scrimmage start times," UF baseball sports information director Sullivan Bortner wrote in the announcement.
Florida will also play a pair of fall exhibitions. The Gators will first play Jacksonville University at Vystar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. on Oct. 31 ahead of the football team's game against Georgia, also in Jacksonville, Fla.
Then, Florida will host Georgia State on Nov. 9.
Start times for both games and ticketing information for the Jacksonville scrimmage will be announced at a later date.