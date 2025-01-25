Gators Baseball: Scrimmage 1 Notes
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The 2025 Florida Gators baseball team held its first spring scrimmage ahead of the season-opening series against Air Force beginning on Feb. 14.
Gators Illustrated was in attendance for the scrimmage, which saw the Orange Team defeat the Blue Team, 5-1, in a four-inning matchup.
Here are some takeaways.
Donay Sparks Orange, Peterson has Ups and Downs
Catcher/first baseman Brody Donay proved to be the catalyst with a three-run home run in the first inning for Team Orange off of sophomore Liam Peterson. A single from Ty Evans following by a walk by Bobby Boser set up Donay's home run, which came with two strikes.
Donay finished the day going 1-for-2 with the 3-run home run and a flyout to left field.
Peterson had initially started strong with back-to-back outs, including a strikeout on Miami transfer Blake Cyr before giving up the base hit, walk and home run. He would rebound nicely with a strikeout against Hayden Yost to end the first inning and another on Caden McDonald to start the second inning.
Orange would tack on another run in the second after Cole Bullen scored off a base hit from Justin Nadeau.
In two innings, Peterson recorded three strikeouts while allowing two walks and one hit.
Coppola, Philpott Shut Down Blue
Pierce Coppola earned the start on the mound for Team Orange and pitched well in two innings with two strikeouts, two walks and only one run allowed, a single from Luke Heyman to score Kyle Jones.
Relieving Coppola for the final two frames, Alex Philpott shined with a strikeout and only one hit and one walk allowed.
Other Standouts, Notables
Blue third baseman Landon Stripling shined in the third inning by helping turn a double play for the first two outs before making a great fielding play for the third out. With the Gators losing its third basemen from last season, Stripling, a transfer from Texas Tech, and Boser worked at the position on Friday.
D1 Baseball currently projects Boser, a transfer from USF, to be the starter. Stripling also spent most of his freshman season with the Red Raiders at first base.
The Orange Team would add one more run in the top of the fourth inning against Blue reliever Frank Menendez. Yost, who got on base via a walk, stole second base before tagging up to take third off a flyout from McDonald.
Freshman Kolt Myers, who spent time at shortstop on Friday, knocked Yost in with a single to give Orange a 5-1 lead.
Up Next
UF will hold two more open scrimmages over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Gators will hold a 10 a.m. stretch with a scrimmage at noon. On Sunday, Florida will begin its stretch period at 11 a.m. with another scrimmage set to start at 1:30 p.m.
All scrimmages are open to the public at Condron Family Ballpark with free admission.