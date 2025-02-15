Gators Clinch Series Over Air Force
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Pitcher Jake Clemente and outfielder Hayden Yost set career-highs, Brody Donay hit his second home run of the year and the Florida Gators moved to 2-0 behind a 10-4 win over Air Force in Game One of Saturday's double-header.
A day after head coach Kevin O'Sullivan emphasized the need for the Gators to improve base running after a poor performance on Friday, Florida went nine-for-nine on stolen base attempts on Saturday, which included a three-steal performance from Yost.
Yost also set a career-high with four hits in five plate appearances while also recording an RBI.
Additionally, Clemente, alongside reliever Luke McNellie added to what's been a strong collective start from UF pitchers this season. Through two games, Florida pitchers have combined to strike out 30 batters, which includes Friday's 11-strikeout performance from Liam Peterson plus five more from Caden McDonald and Jackson Barberi.
Clemente recorded a career-high eight strikeouts in six innings pitched with three hits and two earned runs. McNellie struck out six batters in two innings of relief.
After taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning behind a home run from Landon Stripling and an RBI single from Yost, Florida found itself down for the first time after a three-run third inning from Air Force, aided but multiple mistakes from the Gators.
Clemente hit Cam Anstey before T.J. Oster singled to put two on the bases. A throwing error on the next at-bat from Brody Donay allowed a score, and a sacrifice fly out and fielder's choice gave the Falcons a 3-2 lead.
The Gators, however, wouldn't be down long as it answered with its own three-run inning in the fourth and a four-run inning in the fifth.
Yost began with a double before stealing third base. After Ashton Wilson got hit by a pitch, the duo combined to a double-steal, which scored Yost. Shelton followed with a two-run home run to give Florida a 5-3 lead at the end of the fourth.
Donay added a two-run shot, his second of the year, an inning later. Shelton and Bobby Boser plated two more with a sacrifice fly out and an RBI single in the fifth. Boser, a USF transfer, hit his first home run as a Gator with a solo shot in the seventh inning before Air Force's Tripp Garrish answered with one of his own.
Next Up
The Gators will return to the field for Game Two of Saturday's double-header at around 4:40 p.m. Pierce Coppola will start on the mound.
Florida hits the road for a matchup on Tuesday at Jacksonville University. First pitch against the Dolphins is at 6:30 p.m. with streaming-only coverage on ESPN+.