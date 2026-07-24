Florida Signee Kevin Roberts Jr.'s Future Revealed After MLB Draft

2026 MLB Draft fourth-round pick and Florida Gators commit Kevin Roberts Jr. signed with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, with the highly-touted high school prospect signing for $1 million, according to The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka.

The slot value for pick No. 110 was $711,800, meaning the Orioles went above slot value to ensure Roberts Jr. opted for a professional career over a collegiate one.

The Orioles signed Kevin Roberts Jr., their fourth-round pick, with a $1 million bonus, two sources said.



The slot value for pick No. 110 was $711,800, but Roberts, who was otherwise headed to Florida out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi, gets an above-slot deal. — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) July 22, 2026

He had a strong senior campaign with Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Prep, with the 6-foot-5, 225-pound outfielder/shortstop hitting .396 with 10 home runs, 10 doubles, three triples and 34 RBI, according to MaxPreps. Across 137 games in his high school career, he hit .371, with 19 home runs, 25 doubles, four triples and 102 RBI.

Perfect Game ranked Roberts Jr. as the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 8 shortstop in the 2026 class. Additionally, MLB.com tabbed him as the No. 136 overall draft prospect in the 2026 class.

Roberts Jr. is the only commit in the Gators' 2026 recruiting class who has chosen to begin his professional career early. The other high school marquee commits for Florida that are likely to make it to campus are outfielder Brady Harris, right-handed pitcher Brady Snow, left-handed pitcher Colin White, outfielder Braylen Montgomery and shortstop Keaton Neal.

However, he is not the first with Gator ties to sign. He joins six other Gators who have signed professional deals, with right-hander Luke McNeillie (Mets), right-hander Russell Sandefer (Dodgers), outfielder Blake Cyr (Yankees), outfielder Kyle Jones (Brewers), outfielder Hayden Yost (Mariners) and catcher Karson Bowen (Rangers) having already made decisions on where they will be playing next season.

Although it is unlikely he returns, the Gators are also awaiting a decision from right-hander Liam Peterson, who was drafted 19th overall by the Cleveland Guardians.

Nonetheless, the Gators still have a strong returning core for the 2027 season. Ace right-handed pitcher Aidan King, shortstop Brendan Lawson, third baseman Ethan Surowiec, right-handed pitcher Jackson Barberi and right-handed pitcher Joshua Whritenour all have been announced to be back in the fold for next season.

The Gators are also welcoming in several impact players from the transfer portal. Former Oregon State southpaw Trey Morris, former Utah Tech infielder Kyle McDaniel, former Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III and former Jacksonville State right-handed pitcher Maddox McDougall are just a few names that Florida has signed from the portal.

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