Gators Linked to Transfer Portal Pitcher After Rich Dorman Hiring

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Shortly after announcing that Oregon State's Rich Dorman had been officially hired as its next pitching coach, the Florida Gators are now linked to a high-profile pitcher in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Oregon State lefty Trey Morris entered the portal on Monday with a "Do Not Contact" tag, with On3's Pete Nakos reporting shortly after that Florida had begun to stand out. Morris, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is fresh off an All-American campaign with the Beavers in which he was coached by Dorman.

An SEC school stands out early for freshman All-American LHP Trey Morris, @PeteNakos reports👀



Intel: https://t.co/lTEfi19MuB pic.twitter.com/DwGXDR55Nk — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) June 15, 2026

In 2026, Morris earned First-Team Freshman All-America honors from Perfect Game and was a first-team freshman selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Across 16 appearances (eight starts), where he totaled 59 innings pitched, Morris recorded a 7-0 record with a 1.98 ERA and 67 strikeouts against 15 walks.

Headlining pitches include a low-90s heater and mid-80s changeup, while the curveball and slider are also in his repertoire, according to Baseball America's Jacob Rudner.

Should Morris ultimately commit to Florida, not only would he give Dorman a familiar face in his first pitching staff with the Gators, he would also give the program one of its key needs as a left-handed pitcher. Shortly after Florida's season-ending loss to Troy in the Gainesville Regional Final, head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said adding lefty arms from the portal would be a priority.

Last season, Florida had five lefties on its roster, four of whom are set to leave the program and none of whom were starters. Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, the only prominent lefty in the rotation last season, will graduate, while reserves McCall Biemiller, Rivers Kurland and Eli Blair are all set to transfer. Jackson Hoyt, a freshman, has not announced his future plans after recording only 7 1/3 innings last season.

Meanwhile, Florida has already landed two transfers this offseason in Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury and Jacksonville State right-handed pitcher Maddox McDougall, who joins a pitching staff that is set to return ace Aidan King and relievers Joshua Whritenour and Jackson Barberi. Barberi could find himself joining King in the starting rotation as Florida awaits draft decisions from a quartet of contributors in starters Liam Peterson and Russell Sandefer and relievers Caden McDonald and Luke McNeillie.

With none of those arms being lefties, a commitment from Morris would automatically boost its rotation as Florida looks to find balance in its rotation for 2027. The portal officially closes on June 30, while the deadline for drafted players to return to school is July 27 at 5 p.m.

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