Former Gators Two-Way Star Rated Top MLB Prospect at His Position
The Legend that is Florida Gators two-way start Jac Caglianone has now taken MLB prospect rankings by storm, coming in as the No. 1 first baseman prospect in all of baseball to start 2025. He was the No.17 overall prospect for 2024 in MLB.com’s rankings.
After breaking Florida’s all-time career home run record, as well many other records, Caglianone was drafted sixth overall by the Kansas City Royals.
In just 29 games at the High-A level to start his career, he hit .241 with a .690 OPS and only two home runs. While his bat was not as potent as usual, there is an expected adjustment period when a prospect enters the pros.
Despite now being the top ranked first baseman prospect, he was not the first taken in his draft class. Nick Kurtz, the No. 4 first baseman and No.45 overall player, was picked two spots ahead of Caglianone by the Oakland Athletics. Kurtz has actually had a better start to his career, statistics-wise, hitting .368 with a 1.283 OPS and four homeruns.
While Caglianone has not necessarily raked so far, it will not be a surprise to see him move through the Minors quickly. Recently, he received an invite to the Royals spring training, a feat not achieved by a Royals first round pick entering their first full professional season since Alex Gordan in 2006.
Caglianone can follow the routes of recent prospects such as Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto and former teammate Wyatt Langford as top draft picks who fly through the minors and get a quick shot at the big leagues.
Though the Royals do not do this often, Caglianone was seen as somewhat MLB-ready coming out of the draft. If he can cut down on his swing and miss, the slugger could be showing off his power in big league parks as early as opening day 2025.
For now, Caglianone will have to impress in the opportunity provided, yet it is clear the expectations are high for one of the greatest college baseball players in recent memory.