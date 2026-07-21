How Florida Gators Baseball Replaces OF Blake Cyr

The wheels keep on turning for the Florida Gators, who are having to replace several key players from the 2026 roster. One of those moving on to the next level is outfielder Blake Cyr, with the former Gator playing a key role in the program earning a top-eight seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Replacing his production will not be easy, as he provided steady defense, power at the plate, and timely hitting when the offense needed him most.

So, who is going to take his spot? Here are several options that the Gators can turn to for the 2027 season.

Drew Dickerson

Oklahoma transfer outfielder Drew Dickerson. | Courtesy of Oklahoma Athletics

Dickerson transferred from the Oklahoma Sooners this offseason. He slashed .294/.405/.535 in two seasons with the Sooners. In 155 at-bats, Dickerson hit eight home runs, seven doubles, three triples and drove in 36 runs.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound outfielder is the most experienced of the three, giving the Gators a veteran presence in the outfield and a reliable bat at the plate.

If he shows up in the fall proving that he is an SEC-level hitter and Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan decides to prioritize experience over youth, then Dickerson is in a good spot to take over for Cyr.

Brady Harris

Florida Gators 2026 signee Brady Harris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harris entered the 2026 MLB Draft as one of the top high school and draft prospects, but never heard his name called on the weekend. That is something the Gators are happy to hear, with the promising outfielder now heading to Gainesville.

The right-handed hitter has “above-average speed and uses it well on both sides of the ball,” and has the arm power and raw power at the plate to play in the corner should it be necessary, according to MLB.com’s scouting report.

With a gap in left field, Harris could platform himself well for a starting spot next season with a good fall and spring in his first season on campus.

Jacob Kendall

Florida outfielder Jacob Kendall. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Kendall had a strong spring for the Gators before the season began, vaulting him into the starting lineup on opening day. And while he had his moments, the freshman struggled throughout the campaign. That resulted in him being turned into a situational hitter for the Gators.

Now, with a year of experience in the SEC and another offseason to work on his craft, there is an opportunity for him to elevate into a starter for Florida for the second year running.

He has the power to play in the SEC, but the bat needs to become more consistent (career .190 hitter) for him to take the next step in his development.

Braylen Montgomery

Florida baseball commit Braylen Montgomery. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Montgomery was a surprise late addition to the Gators' signing class this summer following Todd Butler’s decision to team up with Florida. He had been previously committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

He is a top-100 prospect (No. 91) according to Perfect Game, pointing to a promising future. He has a nice frame for a freshman as well, measuring in at 6-foot-4, 213 pounds.

Much like in Kendall’s case, a good fall and spring for Montgomery could give his new head coach much to think about when it comes to the opening day spot in left field.

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