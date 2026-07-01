Gators Add National Champion Transfer Outfielder Via Portal

The Florida Gators on Wednesday looked inside the SEC and landed its first in-conference transfer of the offseason, adding Oklahoma outfielder Drew Dickerson.

Dickerson (6-4, 210 pounds) joins Florida after two seasons with the Sooners and will have three years of eligibility remaining following the NCAA's approval of its new eligibility rules.

Dickerson spent most of his two seasons at Oklahoma as a designated hitter, where he batted .294/.405/.535 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs over the last two seasons. His best season came as a true freshman in 2025, where he slashed .309/.424/.568 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. He also started in five games in right field as a true freshman in 2025.

A large reason for Dickerson's commitment to Florida comes from assistant coach Todd Butler, who coached Dickerson during his two seasons with the Sooners. Butler, a veteran SEC coach, was reported last week to be the Gators' second staff hiring of the offseason, replacing the outgoing Taylor Black. Butler will handle Florida's recruiting duties.

Dickerson is also Florida's eighth incoming transfer of the offseason. The Gators previously added Oregon State left-handed pitcher Trey Morris, Oregon State right-handed pitcher Zach Edwards, Florida Gulf Coast catcher Jon Embury III, FAU infielder John Martinez, Jacksonville State right-handed pitcher Maddox McDougall, Utah Tech infielder Kyle McDaniel and JUCO infielder Caden Davidson, who committed on Tuesday.

Morris and Embury are poised to land starting roles with the Gators, while Martinez, McDaniel and Davidson will likely duke it out for spots within Florida's infield. The Gators are awaiting a final MLB Draft decision from third baseman Ethan Surowiec and have an opening at second base after Cade Kurland's transfer to LSU. Florida is also searching for another first baseman to pair with Landon Stripling.

Including Surowiec, who re-signed with Florida Victorious but remains in the MLB Draft pool, Florida is still waiting on MLB Draft decisions from outfielder Kyle Jones, two-way player Caden McDonald and pitchers Russell Sandefer and Luke McNeillie.

The NCAA Transfer Portal closed on Tuesday, but players who entered the portal before its closing can still commit to a program. Meanwhile, the 2026 MLB Draft begins on July 11, with the deadline for drafted players to return to college on July 27.

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