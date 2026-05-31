Live Updates from Florida vs. Troy in Gainesville Regional
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators will play for a Gainesville Regional title on Sunday against Troy, with a win giving Florida its first Super Regional appearance since 2024.
A loss forces a winner-take-all championship game to be played on Monday between the Gators and the Trojans, which beat Miami earlier on Sunday to advance. Florida will be the away team despite hosting due to NCAA rules regarding balancing home duties.
First pitch will take place shortly after 5 p.m., with streaming coverage on ESPN+. Florida Gators on SI is in attendance for Sunday's game, providing live updates.
Lineups
Florida
- CF Kyle Jones
- SS Brendan Lawson
- LF Blake Cyr
- 3B Ethan Surowiec
- DH Caden McDonald
- C Karson Bowen
- 1B Landon Stripling
- 2B Cade Kurland
- RF Hayden Yost
- Pitcher: RHP Liam Peterson (3-5, 3.86 ERA)
Troy
- SS Aaron Piasecki
- 3B Josh Pyne
- 1B Blake Cavill
- C Jimmy Janicki
- CF Steven Meier
- LF Drew Nelson
- 2B Sean Darnell
- DH Jabe Boroff
- RF Houston Markham
- Pitcher: RHP Cooper Eillingworth (1-4, 5.98 ERA)
T1: Florida Batting
- Kyle Jones ground out to SS. 1 out.
- Brendan Lawson strikeout swinging. 2 outs.
- Blake Cyr hit by pitch.
- Ethan Surowiec ground out to SS, Cyr advances to second on passed ball. End of frame.
Florida 0, Troy 0
B1: Troy Batting
- Aaron Piasecki ground out to 2B. 1 out.
- Josh Pyne fly out to RF. 2 outs.
- Blake Cavill infield single.
- Jimmy Janicki two-RBI home run, Cavill scores. Troy 2, Florida 0
- Steven Meier ground out to 2B. End of inning.
Troy 2, Florida 0
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25