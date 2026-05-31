Live Updates from Florida vs. Troy in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators will play for a Gainesville Regional title on Sunday against Troy, with a win giving Florida its first Super Regional appearance since 2024.

A loss forces a winner-take-all championship game to be played on Monday between the Gators and the Trojans, which beat Miami earlier on Sunday to advance. Florida will be the away team despite hosting due to NCAA rules regarding balancing home duties.

First pitch will take place shortly after 5 p.m., with streaming coverage on ESPN+. Florida Gators on SI is in attendance for Sunday's game, providing live updates.

Lineups





Florida

CF Kyle Jones SS Brendan Lawson LF Blake Cyr 3B Ethan Surowiec DH Caden McDonald C Karson Bowen 1B Landon Stripling 2B Cade Kurland RF Hayden Yost

Pitcher: RHP Liam Peterson (3-5, 3.86 ERA)



Troy

SS Aaron Piasecki 3B Josh Pyne 1B Blake Cavill C Jimmy Janicki CF Steven Meier LF Drew Nelson 2B Sean Darnell DH Jabe Boroff RF Houston Markham

Pitcher: RHP Cooper Eillingworth (1-4, 5.98 ERA)

T1: Florida Batting

Kyle Jones ground out to SS. 1 out.

Brendan Lawson strikeout swinging. 2 outs.

Blake Cyr hit by pitch.

Ethan Surowiec ground out to SS, Cyr advances to second on passed ball. End of frame.

Florida 0, Troy 0

B1: Troy Batting

Aaron Piasecki ground out to 2B. 1 out.

Josh Pyne fly out to RF. 2 outs.

Blake Cavill infield single.

Jimmy Janicki two-RBI home run, Cavill scores. Troy 2, Florida 0

Steven Meier ground out to 2B. End of inning.

Troy 2, Florida 0

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X or the latest news!