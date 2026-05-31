Weather Report, Lineups and What Else to Know About Gators' Matchup vs. Troy in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators continue action in the Gainesville Regional on Sunday with a matchup against Troy in the winners' bracket. Troy beat Miami earlier in the day to advance, with a win over Florida setting up a winner-take-all championship on Monday.

The Gators, which beat Miami on Saturday, will be the away team on Sunday due to NCAA rules regarding balancing home-team duties during regional play.

A win for Florida on Sunday officially clinches its first regional title since 2024 and its first super regional hosting duties since 2023.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's contest.

What Time, How to Watch

First pitch between Florida and Troy is at 5 p.m. with streaming coverage on ESPN+.

Lineups

Florida

CF Kyle Jones SS Brendan Lawson LF Blake Cyr 3B Ethan Surowiec DH Caden McDonald C Karson Bowen 1B Landon Stripling 2B Cade Kurland RF Hayden Yost

Troy

SS Aaron Piasecki 3B Josh Pyne 1B Blake Cavill C Jimmy Janicki CF Steven Meier LF Drew Nelson 2B Sean Darnell DH Jabe Boroff RF Houston Markham

Pitching Matchups

Florida is turning to veteran Liam Peterson (3-5, 3.86 ERA), with the Gators' entire bullpen outside of Jackson Barberi, who pitched 61 pitches on Saturday. Peterson will be pitching in the first home regional of his career.

Meanwhile, Troy is pitching junior Cooper Eillingworth (1-4, 5.98), who recently went 2/3 of an inning against Miami on Friday, recording one strikeout with no hits and no runs.

Weather Report

The Weather Channel lists Sunday's forecast at 5 p.m. as 92 degrees Fahreinheit and partly cloudy, with a 10 percent chance of rain.

What's Next?

A Florida win clinches its first Super Regional appearance since 2024 and its first hosting duty for a Super Regional since 2023. A loss clinches a winner-take-all regional championship game on Monday.

Additionally, all eyes are on the Hattiesburg Regional with four-seed Little Rock (2-0) having a chance to win a region title tonight, which would bring them to the Gainesville Super Regional if Florida wins. Also alive in the Hattiesburg Regional are two-seed Virginia and three-seed Jacksonville State, which play each other in an elimination game on Sunday.

NCAA Super Regionals begin on Friday.

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