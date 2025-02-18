Photos From the Florida Gators' Sweep of Air Force

The Florida Gators opened the 2025 season with a three-game series sweep of Air Force. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrate
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators opened the 2025 season with a dominate three-game sweep of Air Force in which the three starting pitchers all set new career-high marks for strikeouts, Brody Donay hit home runs in each matchup and Kevin O'Sullivan's program flexed its depth.
Gators featured in this first set of photos include Liam Peterson, Bobby Boser, Caden McDonald, Jackson Barberi, Luke Heyman, O'Sullivan, Donay, Hayden Yost and Jake Clemente.
Find pictures from Florida's weekend series below:
Liam Peterson tied a program-record with 11 strikeouts in the Florida Gators' season-opening win over Air Force, which also set a new career-high for the sophomore. As a whole, Florida pitchers combined for 47 strikeouts in three games against the Falcons. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Luke Heyman returns as one of the two main catchers for the Florida Gators alongside Brody Donay. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Bobby Boser drives in a run during the Florida Gators season-opening win over Air Force. Boser was one of six transfers to make their UF debuts this past week. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators third baseman Bobby Boser tags out a runner off an outfield assist from right fielder Ty Evans. Boser, a USF transfer, is one of six transfers to make their UF debut over the weekend. / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators shortstop Colby Shelton reaches base in the team's season-opener against Air Force. Shelton is one of the main contributors from last season's College World Series team returning for 2025. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Redshirt freshman Caden McDonald made his Florida Gators debut in the season-opening win over Air Force, recording three strikeouts in two innings pitched against the Falcons. UF pitchers combined to strikeout 47 batters across the three-game series. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators freshman Jackson Barberi makes his collegiate debut in the ninth inning of the team's season-opening win over Air Force. Barberi was one of four Gators to make their collegiate debut. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators pitcher Jackson Barberi shakes hands with catcher Luke Heyman after the true freshmen struck out a batter to give the Gators the win over Air Force. Barber struck out two batters in one inning pitched. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan shakes hands with Air Force head coach Mike Kazlausky after the Gators' 7-0 win to open the season. Now in his 18th season, O'Sullivan has led Florida to back-to-back College World Series appearances. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Brody Donay hits his second home run in as many games in the Florida Gators 10-4 win over Air Force. Donay would finish the weekend going 7-for-10 at the plate with three home runs and five RBIs, earning him SEC Player of the Week / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Florida Gators outfielder Hayden Yost went 6-for-9 across Saturday's double-header with a four-hit performance in Game One. Yost, who missed the postseason with an injury, also recorded four stolen bases in the two wins. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
Jake Clemente recorded a career-high eight strikeouts in Game One of Saturday's double-header against Air Force. As a whole, the Florida Gators' pitching staff recorded 47 strikeouts in the three-game sweep of the Falcons. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
