Peterson Shines, Gators Open 2025 Campaign with Win Over Air Force
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Sparked by a career performance from sophomore pitcher Liam Peterson and a four-run third inning, the No. 10 Florida Gators on Friday opened its 2025 campaign with a 7-0 win over Air Force at Condron Family Ballpark.
The win was Florida's first shoutout win on Opening Day since 2014.
Peterson began his 2025 campaign about as well as anyone could with a career-high 11 strikeouts with only two hits and one walk allowed in six innings pitched. His strikeout total also tied a program record for most strikeouts on Opening Day.
"You never know what to expect Opening Day, but hopefully starts like this continue for him," UF head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "Hopefully he shows the maturation and the hard work he's put in."
Peterson only needed nine pitches to get all three outs in the first inning, which included back-to-back strikeouts for the final two outs.
Air Force designated hitter Tripp Garrish hit a double down the third base line to open the second inning, but Peterson prevailed by forcing three-straight outs, which included another set of back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Peterson added three more strikeouts in the third on seven total pitches and finished with four multi-strikeout innings.
"Felt pretty good," Peterson said. "I kind of just wanted to pound the zone. Came into this thinking they were going to do a lot of small ball. Didn't want to beat myself, and that was the goal going into it. They didn't end up bunting, which was kind of surprising. Still, at the end of the day, pounded the zone, and usually when you do that, good stuff happens."
However, the Gator bats struggled to get going early with only one hit, a single by Colby Shelton, through the first two innings before designated hitter Brody Donay hit a home run on the first pitch of the third inning.
Donay, who finished the night going 2-for-3 in a continuation of a strong preseason performance, sparked the Gators to seven runs over the next three innings.
"Just like anything, it's a team game," Donay said. "I feel like usually in the game of baseball, someone has a big hit here or there, and it kind of gets off and gets going. I'm glad I was able to be a part of that."
USF transfer Bobby Boser and Cade Kurland drove in runs with RBI singles with Kurland driving in two, giving Florida a 4-0 lead at the end of the third inning.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Gators added three more in the fifth. Stetson transfer Kyle Jones, Shelton and Boser loaded the bases with singles before Ty Evans drew a walk to score one. Kurland scored another via a single, and Luke Heyman plating one more off a double-play.
Redshirt freshman Caden McDonald, who missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and highly-touted true freshman Jackson Barberi held the Falcons at bay in relief of Peterson. McDonald struck out three in two innings of work with Barberi adding two more in his lone inning.
Peterson, McDonald and Barberi combined for 16 strikeouts on the night, the most in a season-opener this century, according to Florida Gators writer Scott Carter.
"All-in-all, the pitching was really solid tonight," O'Sullivan said.
Next Up
The Gators return to the field for a double-header on Saturday against Air Force. The first game is set to start at 1 p.m. with the second to begin after the conclusion of the first.
Right-hander Jake Clemente will take the mound for Florida for the first game with left-hander Pierce Coppola starting for the second game.
Both games will be streaming-only on SEC Network+ with local radio coverage on ESPN 98.1 FM - 850 AM WRUF.