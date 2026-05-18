Quick Breakdown of Florida's Path in SEC Tournament

The Florida Gators' pathway in the SEC Tournament next week is now set in stone, with the SEC releasing the bracket on Saturday. Florida enters the tournament as the No. 5 seed.

Florida starts its tournament run with either the No. 12 Vanderbilt Commodores or the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, May 20. They will know who they will face on Tuesday evening, with the Commodores and Wildcats battling earlier in the day.

While they have not faced Vanderbilt in 2026, Florida has gone toe-to-toe with Kentucky. Before sweeping the LSU Tigers this past weekend, the Gators hosted the Wildcats at Condron Family Ballpark, taking the series with wins on Friday and Sunday.

“Great effort, almost feels like a regional-type weekend. It was an important series for us obviously... just a really good finish to the weekend, for sure,” Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said.

If they are to face Vanderbilt, the overall history is in their favor. Florida holds a 148-85-1 record against Vanderbilt. However, Vanderbilt has been on a four-game win streak against Florida since 2024. Additionally, they have won their last two meetings against the Gators in Hoover.

Should they advance to the quarterfinals, the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide is waiting. It is hard to think Florida will not be looking to avenge their early-season defeat to the Crimson Tide, a series in which Alabama swept them.

Florida’s pitching in this matchup was nowhere close to its usual self. It surrendered 28 runs and 28 hits across the three contests. Its defense also looked poor, committing four errors on the weekend.

Another stain from the series against Alabama is what occurred on that Friday night to begin the matchup. The Crimson Tide no-hit the Gators to open the series, with Alabama starter Tyler Fay going the distance, throwing 132 pitches and striking out 13 batters.

The other teams on Florida’s side of the bracket are No. 16 Missouri, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 8 Mississippi State and the SEC regular-season champions, Georgia. Florida has only played Ole Miss and Georgia this season.

Surprisingly, though, Florida is the only SEC team to have taken a series from Georgia this year, and they did it on the Bulldog’s home turf. As for how the series went with the Rebels, the Gators dropped that one despite playing host.

Florida has won the conference tournament seven times. Their first came in 1981, and their last time winning it all was in 2015. They will be looking to add another to the trophy cabinet next week.

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