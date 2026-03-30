Takeaways from Florida's Series Sweep over Arkansas

The Florida Gators baseball program made history over the weekend with its first road sweep over a top-five opponent this century, with a 9-4 win on Friday, a 7-4 win on Saturday and a 7-6 win on Sunday over No. 4 Arkansas.

The wins also marked Florida's first sweep in Fayetteville since 2016.

"It's been a good week, a good rebound week," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "Obviously, started on Tuesday night with Florida State and the guys played hard today and that was one of the things we were preaching. Get a chance to sweep anybody in this league, whether it be at home or away, whoever you play, you've gotta give it your best effort. Sundays are where championships are won."

Here are three takeaways from the Gators' sweep, which moved Florida to 9-3 in SEC play on the season.

Russell Sandefer is the New Sunday Starter

After teasing a possible change nearly two weeks ago, Florida finally followed through by elevating reliever Russell Sandefer to the Sunday starter role, while relegating Cooper Walls to the bullpen. The results were mostly positive for both pitchers.

Sandefer, after starting in Tuesday's win over Florida State, earned the win with six strikeouts and only three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings of work. Walls, meanwhile, came out of the pen on Friday and threw for 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while Florida had a comfortable lead when he took the mound.

Russ strikes out the side ❌❌❌



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/vBrUV4CjkR — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 29, 2026

In previous statements, O'Sullivan praised both Sandefer, who was originally in contention for the Sunday role but was limited by injury, and Walls, but that Walls' slow starts and Sandefer's success out of the pen could "force his hand." Now, it appears Sandefer is ready to take over that role for the long haul, while Walls looks to be a consistent bullpen arm who can be available for starts when necessary.

Is it Ashton Wilson's Time?

Freshman right fielder Cash Strayer is set to miss three to four weeks due to a broken hand, leaving a void at right field. Veteran reserve Ashton Wilson appears to be first in line to take over his duties, replacing Strayer on Saturday and starting in his place on Sunday.

Wilson proved to be a difference-maker in Sunday's one-run win, recording an RBI single in the fifth inning for his second hit and second RBI of the season. Not to mention, he did it while battling soreness from a diving effort in right field.

"I think that pretty much sums up our weekend. When he dove for the ball in right field, he kind of bruised his hip pointer," O'Sullivan said. "To gut out that at bat, honestly, I was going to make a change, but he goes, 'no I got this. I'm gonna gut this thing out. I want to finish this at bat.' Then he got the hit and the difference in the ball game was one run, so that pretty much exemplifies what this team did this weekend."

no let up 🔁



🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/GPVkK4TFJy — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 29, 2026

Wilson always seems due for a random stretch of games where he emerges as a consistent offensive weapon, whether it be his heroics in the Stillwater Regional in 2024 or when he had a five-game hitting streak with nine RBIs midway through the season as Florida turned its SEC woes around. With Strayer out of the lineup, Wilson will need to emerge once more as a senior.

It should be noted that Florida also has freshman Jacob Kendall and reserve Hayden Yost available to play.

Mentality is Different (Having Cole Stanford Helps)

Florida looked like a weak-minded team while getting swept against Alabama last week. O'Sullivan said as much in his postgame radio interview and on Tuesday when recapping the weekend and the team's response in its win over FSU.

This weekend, Florida looked like one of the most mentally strong teams in recent memory. The scores showed consistency, but the deeper story shows a team who fought for nine full innings in each game this weekend.

Holding onto 6-4 lead going into the ninth on Friday, the Gators plated three insurance runs off a singles from Strayer and Cole Stanford, while Joshua Whritenour returned to dominant form by striking out the side to seal the win. Trailing 3-2 early in Saturday's game, a three-run fifth retook the lead, while a two-run eighth sealed the win.

Stanford, the usual backup catcher, came through once again with a two-run home run in the fifth to retake the lead. With Strayer's bat out of the lineup, Stanford's bat as a designated hitter could prove valuable this season.

Stanford feeds the Hog Pen! 🚀



🎥 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/YVgbsdRRL4 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 28, 2026

Whritenour and Jackson Barberi kept Arkansas at bay with just one run allowed in the last 5 2/3 innings of work, where they combined for eight strikeouts and just two baserunners.

Arkansas gave a scare on Sunday, plating three across the seventh and eighth innings, but Luke McNeillie responded to keep Arkansas scoreless in the ninth.

It would not have been surprising to see Florida collapse at some point this series, but the response from last weekend, being an upset sweep over Arkansas, is not surprising either after the Gators' mindset shift O'Sullivan detailed earlier in the week. Now, the challenge to keep the momentum rolling remains with Jacksonville University coming to Gainesville on Tuesday and a three-game series against Ole Miss beginning on Thursday.

"It's a long season and it's amazing how things can change so quickly. That's the thing we've gotta remind our guys," O'Sullivan said. "As bad as we felt last weekend, we have a totally feel this weekend, but it's a long season. We've got JU on Tuesday and then in a short week we'll play Thursday, Friday, Saturday against Ole Miss. They're outstanding.

"It doesn't get any easier so we can enjoy this now, but the good feeling can leave you in a hurry if you don't stay focused on the task at hand. Great weekend, but now we've gotta get ready for JU and then Ole Miss."