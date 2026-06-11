Florida Gators Baseball Hires New Pitching Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan resets his pitching staff, he is expected to turn to Oregon State's Rich Dorman to lead them. Dorman, who has spent the last seven seasons with the Beavers, is expected to be hired by Florida as the next pitching coach, according to multiple reports.

Dorman was on campus this week for an interview before being offered the job. The expected hiring was first reported by Beavers Edge's Ryan Harlan.

Florida Baseball @GatorsBB is expected to hire Oregon State Baseball pitching coach Rich Dorman, per sources @Beavers_Edge https://t.co/5cnSKjAIfF — Ryan Harlan (@Ryan_Harlan7) June 11, 2026

Under Dorman's leadership, the Beavers had arguably the top pitching staff in the entire country. Oregon State led the nation in earned runs average (3.22), hits allowed per nine innings (6.94) and WHIP (1.14) and were near the top of the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.8) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.55).

In previous years, Oregon State's pitching staff were among the leaders in certain stat categories or set program records. In 2022, the group broke the program's single-season strikeout record with 628, surpassing the previous high of 611 the previous year, all while having the second-lowest team ERA in the Pac-12 (4.19). They headlined the conference the previous year with a 3.48 ERA.

Dorman's success over the past seven seasons led to 15 MLB Draft picks for the Beavers' pitching staff and 10 All-Americans, three of whom in lefty Trey Morris and righties Albert Roblez and Dax Whitney came this season. He also coached the 2022 National Pitcher of the Year in Cooper Hjerpe (11-2, 4.76 ERA, 161 strikeouts, 23 walks).

Prior to his stint with Oregon State, Dorman spent three seasons (2017-19) as the pitching coach at Grand Canyon and eight seasons in the Seattle Mariners organization (2009-16).

Dorman replaces David Kopp, who was fired after three seasons as the Gators' pitching coach. Last season, the staff's struggles in the postseason proved costly as Florida allowed nearly 11 runs per game and gave up 10 home runs in the Gainesville Regional.

“It’s hard to put into words, honestly. You go into these things feeling fully confident that you’re going to win, and when it doesn’t turn out that way, and the way the last two games have turned, it’s going to take a little while to digest it," O'Sullivan said after the season-ending loss. "Obviously it’s my responsibility to figure out where we need to improve. I know that’s coaches speak, but honestly we need to evaluate this because we have to be more consistent all the way around."

Dorman is expected to have one of the better staffs on paper in ace Aidan King and relievers Jackson Barberi and Joshua Whritenour headlining. Juniors Russell Sandefer and Luke McNeillie, who are both draft eligible, have not announced their future decisions but could return, as well. Florida also added former Jacksonville State righty Maddox McDougall to the roster via the transfer portal. He is expected to be a bullpen arm in 2027.

Florida has one more opening on the staff after assistant and third base coach Taylor Black departed for North Carolina State on Tuesday. The Gators are expected to return Tommy Slater as the associate head coach and hitting coach.

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