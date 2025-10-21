9 Former Gators on NBA Opening Night Rosters
When the NBA regular season kicks off on Tuesday night, there will be nine former Florida Gators on opening night rosters, three of whom are in their debut seasons.
Bradley Beal of the Los Angeles Clippers, Colin Castleton of the Orlando Magic (two-way), Walter Clayton Jr. of the Utah Jazz, Dorian Finney-Smith of the Houston Rockets, Al Horford of the Golden State Warriors, Tre Mann of the Charlotte Hornets, Alijah Martin of the Toronto Raptors (two way), Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers and Will Richard of the Golden State Warriors all are part of opening night rosters.
Horford is the longest, most accomplished former Gator still playing in the league right now. He is entering his 19th year at the professional level, having won it all two years ago in the 2023-24 season. He has also earned All-Defensive, All-NBA and All-Rookie team honors one time each to go along with being a five-time NBA All-Star.
However, Horford now embarks on a new journey with the Golden State Warriors. This is his first year with the organization after spending the previous 18 years with the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.
Following the new Warriors' big man in longevity are Beal and Finney-Smith. Both, like Horford, are playing for new teams this season. Beal joined the Clippers this summer after playing for the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards over the last 13 years. For Finney-Smith, he now plays for the Rockets after spending time with the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers over the past nine seasons.
Trailing those two are Nembhard and Mann. The 2025-26 season marks year four for Nembhard, while it is year five for Mann.
The former, despite not being a top draft pick, has found a home in Indiana. Nembhard has become a valuable player for the Pacers and made the NBA Finals last season. With star point guard Tyrese Haliburton sidelined due to an injury to begin this season, Nembhard will be relied upon even more than he already was.
As for Mann, he is slowly growing into the Hornets’ organization. He played in just 13 games last season, but averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 40% on 3-point attempts.
That leaves Castleton, Clayton Jr., Martin and Richard. The national championship-winning trio of Clayton Jr., Martin and Richard are all entering their debut season in the league, while Castleton is going into his third season.
Clayton Jr. seems to be a lock in the Jazz’s rotation after they moved both Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton this offseason. Martin is currently on a two-way contract with the Raptors, but impressed in the NBA Summer League.
For Richard, though, the work he has put in with the Warriors during practice and preseason games has caught the eyes of both teammates and coaches. A clip from a Warriors practice recently was released on X, with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and teammate Jimmy Butler praising Richard’s off-ball movement.
Finney-Smith and the Rockets begin their season against the Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock. Horford, Richard and the Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
The rest of the bunch tip their seasons off on either Wednesday or Thursday.