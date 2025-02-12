BREAKING: Alex Condon Suffers Lower Leg Injury vs. Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Having already been Alijah Martin for the last two games, the Florida Gators lost another starter just seconds into Tuesday's matchup against Mississippi State.
Sophomore forward Alex Condon has now gone down with a lower leg injury suffered within the first 30 seconds of the game. He headed back to the locker room without being able to put any weight on his ankle.
Condon hurt his right ankle after skying up to receive an inbounds pass in the first minute of a 0-0 contest. CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein reported that Condon will not return, per a school spokesperson.
The Australian native is in the midst of some of his best performances to date after nearly averaging a double-double during last week's slate, which included wins over Vanderbilt and No. 1 Auburn. Condon averaged 18 points, 9.5 rebounds and four assists over those two contests and was named the SEC Player of the Week as a result.
He is eighth player in program history, and third frontcourt player, to earn multiple SEC Player of the Week honors in the same season after already being honored after the team's win over then-No. 1 Tennessee in January.
Condon is the fourth significant injury this season for Florida. The Gators had a scare with star guard Walter Clayton Jr., who suffered an ankle injury in the loss to Kentucky but has since returned and have been without Martin for the last two games with a hip pointer.
Additionally, the Gators are without forward Micah Handlogten, who it seems will medically redshirt after his gruesome ankle injury suffered last season.
Gators Illustrated is providing live updates of Tuesday’s matchup between the Gators and the Bulldogs and will continue to update as more news is released.