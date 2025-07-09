All Gators

Clayton Jr. Named SEC Male Athlete of the Year

Walter Clayton Jr. led the Florida Gators to its third national championship, averaging 18.3 points per game and becoming the program's first First-Team All-American.

Cam Parker

Walter Clayton Jr. was named the SEC's Male Athlete of the Year.
Walter Clayton Jr. was named the SEC's Male Athlete of the Year. / Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated
In this story:

Walter Clayton Jr. continues to rack up the accolades, even after his time with the Florida Gators is over.

The All-American guard on Tuesday was named the Southeastern Conference's Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year, the league announced. He is Florida's 14th all-time Kramer Athlete of the Year winner and first from the men's basketball program.

Clayton Jr. exited the program as one of the all-time greats after averaging 18.3 points per game and leading Florida to its third national championship. His 713 total points last season and 62 consecutive games with a 3-pointer made are program records.

In the Gators' biggest games, Clayton Jr. showed up in the biggest moments.

During Florida's run in the NCAA Tournament, he became the first player since Larry Bird to score 30 points in back-to-back games at the regional final or later after a 30-point effort in the Elite Eight win over Texas Tech and a career-high 34-point effort in the Final Four.

He was eventually named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, to the NCAA All-Tournament Team, the SEC Tournament MVP and the SEC All-Tournament Team.

Clayton Jr. was drafted 18th overall by the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Utah Jazz in the 2025 NBA Draft, giving Florida its first first-round pick since 2021.

Clayton Jr.'s latest accolade marks the third-straight year a Gator has been named an SEC Athlete of the Year, joining cross country/track and field's Parker Valby in 2024 and gymnastics' Trinity Thomas in 2023.

He is also the first men's basketball player to win the award since Kentucky's Anthony Davis in 2012.

Florida leads the conference with eight male and nine female Athlete of the Year winners. The full list of Gators honored can be found below.

Florida SEC Athletes of the Year

Year

Athlete

Sport

2025

Walter Clayton Jr.

Men's Basketball

2024

Parker Valby

Cross Country/Track & Field

2023

Trinity Thomas

Gymnastics

2019

Grant Holloway

Track & Field

2018

Caeleb Dressel

Swimming

2016

Bridget Sloan

Gymnastics

2015

Lauren Haegar

Softball

2014

Hannah Rogers

Softball

2009

Tim Tebow

Football

2008

Tim Tebow

Football

2005

Ryan Lochte

Swimming

1997

Danny Wuerffel

Football

1996

Danny Wuerffel

Football

1994

Nicole Haislett

Swimming

1993

Nicole Haislett

Swimming

1988

Dara Torres

Swimming

1984

Tracy Caulkins

Swimming

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Basketball