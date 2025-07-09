Clayton Jr. Named SEC Male Athlete of the Year
Walter Clayton Jr. continues to rack up the accolades, even after his time with the Florida Gators is over.
The All-American guard on Tuesday was named the Southeastern Conference's Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year, the league announced. He is Florida's 14th all-time Kramer Athlete of the Year winner and first from the men's basketball program.
Clayton Jr. exited the program as one of the all-time greats after averaging 18.3 points per game and leading Florida to its third national championship. His 713 total points last season and 62 consecutive games with a 3-pointer made are program records.
In the Gators' biggest games, Clayton Jr. showed up in the biggest moments.
During Florida's run in the NCAA Tournament, he became the first player since Larry Bird to score 30 points in back-to-back games at the regional final or later after a 30-point effort in the Elite Eight win over Texas Tech and a career-high 34-point effort in the Final Four.
He was eventually named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, to the NCAA All-Tournament Team, the SEC Tournament MVP and the SEC All-Tournament Team.
Clayton Jr. was drafted 18th overall by the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Utah Jazz in the 2025 NBA Draft, giving Florida its first first-round pick since 2021.
Clayton Jr.'s latest accolade marks the third-straight year a Gator has been named an SEC Athlete of the Year, joining cross country/track and field's Parker Valby in 2024 and gymnastics' Trinity Thomas in 2023.
He is also the first men's basketball player to win the award since Kentucky's Anthony Davis in 2012.
Florida leads the conference with eight male and nine female Athlete of the Year winners. The full list of Gators honored can be found below.
Florida SEC Athletes of the Year
Year
Athlete
Sport
2025
Walter Clayton Jr.
Men's Basketball
2024
Parker Valby
Cross Country/Track & Field
2023
Trinity Thomas
Gymnastics
2019
Grant Holloway
Track & Field
2018
Caeleb Dressel
Swimming
2016
Bridget Sloan
Gymnastics
2015
Lauren Haegar
Softball
2014
Hannah Rogers
Softball
2009
Tim Tebow
Football
2008
Tim Tebow
Football
2005
Ryan Lochte
Swimming
1997
Danny Wuerffel
Football
1996
Danny Wuerffel
Football
1994
Nicole Haislett
Swimming
1993
Nicole Haislett
Swimming
1988
Dara Torres
Swimming
1984
Tracy Caulkins
Swimming