Florida Gators at Texas A&M: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Winning streaks are on the line in College Station on Wednesday evening.

The Florida hoops squad is going for its fourth-straight win while Texas A&M bids to make it seven-straight victories.

For the Gators, the opportunity to continue compiling tallies in the win column also presents the chance to avenge the last loss they suffered when the Aggies came into Gainesville and stole a three-point win just 14 days ago. Now, the rematch is imminent in the brewing rivalry series.

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Florida Gators at Texas A&M

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

When: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. EST

Watch: SEC Network

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD / SiriusXM 382 / SXM App 972

Odds: Florida is a 3.5-point underdog to the Aggies, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series history: The Gators are 9-7 all-time against Texas A&M. In their last matchup on Jan. 4, the Aggies pulled out a three-point victory over Florida in Gainesville, 66-63.

Important stories

The rundown

Defensive output comes in all forms. Florida's production comes traditionally with a mixture of on-ball pressure, disruption of passing lanes and rim protection. Texas A&M presents faster action as they swarm ball handlers with double and triple teams with jump traps at any level of the court to force opportune turnovers.

For the second time in 14 days, the Gators will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in a matchup that features two evenly-matched squads amid the hottest points in their respective campaigns.

When the programs collided previously, Florida failed to produce offensively due to the relentless pressure of the TAMU defense that has grown synonymous with head coach Buzz Williams' name dating back to his stint at Marquette. The ball security — or lack thereof — result in 20 turnovers for UF which turned into a slew of points at the other end.

However, the quick turnaround between matchups, as Todd Golden said on Tuesday, has the potential to be beneficial for Florida as it attempts to combat the fast and active defense it will face on the offensive end on Wednesday night.

"Beneficial for us because we can go look at the tape and it's pretty fresh," he said. "The funny thing is we are a little different already than what we were in that game, so some of it is different. But, we can go see, especially in the first half, we didn't attack things very well. Second half, I thought we were a little loose with the ball.

"We can be better, and I think we can make some small adjustments going into the game, and it's going to give us a good shot to compete."

The largest adjustment will be ball security, as Florida allowed a slew of buckets at the rim in possessions off turnovers earlier this month. Twenty-one of the Aggies' 66 points in the previous matchup came after they took the ball away from the Gators, a mark that accounted for 32% of their total scoring on the night.

Overcoming that hurdle will be by maximizing Colin Castleton's impact as a facilitator — after a six turnovers performance in the previous game due to a lack of outlets when hounded on the interior — and knocking down the open looks provided when double teams come on the Gators' talented big man.

If he can do so, and the likes of Will Richard, Myreon Jones and Kyle Lofton continue performing at a high level, the chances of stealing back a win to draw at one win a piece in the season series drastically increase. However, understanding that fact and executing it are two different endeavors. None of Texas A&M's past six opponents have succeeded with their game plan in that area.

The Gators have the formula to do so after already playing the Aggies earlier this year. Now, they look to put it together to snap Texas A&M's six-game win streak and extend their own to four.

Will Florida avenge their early loss in conference play? Or, will the Aggies overwhelm the Gators to the point of defeat for a second time in 14 days?

