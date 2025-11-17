Gators Hang on to Top-10 Position in Latest AP Poll
The Florida Gators remained as the No. 10 team in the AP Top 25 on Monday, following back-to-back wins over in-state opponents.
Florida began their week with a victory over Florida State on Tuesday. Gators Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu and Boogie Fland guided their team to the finish line against the Seminoles. Haugh had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Chinyelu contributed 10 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Fland posted a season-high 18 points as well.
It was a back-and-forth contest between Florida and Florida State, with it coming down to the final moments.
The Seminoles looked much more prepared and ready for the rivalry compared to last year's game. As a result, they found themselves in front at that break, 40-37. However, a second-half surge from the Gators from the 10:30 mark to the 8:37 mark supplied just enough room the rest of the way for the victory.
Things got scary for Florida in the final minutes of action, as Florida State rallied to make it a one-point game with 1:24 left.
Fortunately for Golden, his decision to bring Urban Klavzar back into the game off the bench paid off. Despite having a rough shooting night leading up to this point, Klavzar nailed a 3-pointer in the left corner to put his team back up by four. By the final whistle, Florida wound up on top 78-76.
Then, on Sunday, the Gators had a date with the Miami Hurricanes.
Miami put up a fight with Florida through the first 12 minutes in Jacksonville. After this point, the Gators began to separate themselves from their opponents. Thanks to several players, the halftime lead for the Gators over the Hurricanes was 10.
The Hurricanes pushed to tie the game up in the early part of the second half, cutting the Gators' advantage down to just three points within the first four minutes of the period, but from there it was all Orange and Blue.
Florida would not relinquish their lead throughout the second half, eventually jumping out to an 18-point advantage. In the end, the Gators completed their sweep of the in-state rivals with an 82-68 victory over the Hurricanes.
The notable performances in this one came from Alex Condon, Klavzar, Haugh and Chinyelu. Condon poured in 19 points to go along with seven rebounds. Klavzar had 15 points off the bench (4-for-7 on 3-pointers). Haugh scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Chinyelu logged 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Up next for Florida is Merrimack. They welcome Merrimack to Gainesville on Friday at 7 p.m.