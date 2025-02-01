Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Initial Availability Report
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With a rematch between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, the initial availability report for both sides have been released.
Florida’s lone player listed is Micah Handlogten, who is still being listed as “out.” Handlogten had thought about returning this season after rehab went extremely well for the big man. However, it seems that he feels better taking the season off with the update Golden gave on his chances of playing this season.
“[Handlogten] will probably sit out the rest of the year,” Golden told reporters on Thursday.
With Handlogten being the lone listed player, it means Will Richard and Sam Alexis are fully healthy for tomorrow. Both had been dealing with something recently that caused them to be on the initial report against Georgia, but were taken off of it on the final report. Now, it seems both are feeling better and good to go.
Meanwhile, Tennessee has three players listed.
The most notable player on the list is Zakai Zeigler, who is listed as “questionable.” The leader of the team and one of the best point guards the league has to offer, he is currently averaging 12.3 points and 7.4 assists per game.
Also listed J.P. Estrella, who missed the first game between the two and remains sidelined for the rest of the season due to having surgery on his left foot. Igor Milicic Jr. rounds out the group, being listed as "probable."
It’s been nearly a week since the Gators last game took place. In their last outing, Florida dismantled the Georgia Bulldogs by 30 points to push their win streak to three wins and will be looking to make it four with a win against Tennessee.
Meanwhile, Tennessee is coming off a 78-73 loss to Kentucky, they last played on Tuesday against Kentucky.
ESPN is set to televise Saturday's game with tip off set for noon.