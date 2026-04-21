Former Gators HC Billy Donovan Steps Down, What Does That Mean for Todd Golden?

After six seasons coaching with the NBA's Chicago Bulls, former Florida Gators head coach Billy Donovan is stepping down, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday. Donovan had extensive meetings with ownership in the past week as the organization made significant changes to the front office.

"After a series of thoughtful and extensive discussions with ownership regarding the future of the organization, I have decided to step away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, to allow the search process to unfold," Donovan said in a statement released by the team. "I believe it is in the best interest of the Bulls, to allow the new leader to build out the staff as they see fit."

Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said that wanting to keep Donovan as the head coach was "never in question," but that they all agreed that giving their new Head of Basketball Operations "the right to build his staff" was crucial.

BREAKING: Billy Donovan is exiting as head coach of the Chicago Bulls after six seasons, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/PZQLdOcOSL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2026

While Donovan's move away from the Bulls is not surprising considering the build-up to the news, one cannot ignore the timing of it, especially as Florida head coach Todd Golden emerges as a strong candidate to be the Golden State Warriors head coach should Steve Kerr and the franchise ultimately separate.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported on Monday that Golden, who just wrapped up his fourth season with the Gators, would be "near the top, if not at the top of the list" of candidates should the franchise move on from Kerr, whose contract just expired.

“Golden is the coach that they're targeting, and that's in part because the Lacob family has a relationship with him,” O’Connor said. “Golden was the head coach of the San Francisco Dons for three years before he went to Florida and won a national title there.

“They, they've been together. They've, they've had lunches together. Those guys know each other, and Golden is, is a very, very talented young head coach.”

Kerr said he will sit down and discuss his future with the Warriors leadership soon, and while he does not want to coach anywhere else but with Golden State, he understands that "these jobs all have an expiration date."

Meanwhile, Florida has made it no secret that they are attempting to extend Golden's contract for a third season. Athletic director Scott Stricklin expressed confidence in extending Golden last month as other college basketball blue bloods, such as North Carolina, were rumored to be interested in Golden.

Todd Golden continues to establish himself as one of Florida's best coaches of all time. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Golden, after saying that he thinks "about where you are and how things are going" after each season, ultimately expressed his desire to stay at Florida earlier this month during an appearance on Barstool Live.

“It is a great place to coach. Great place to recruit, too. For now, I am very happy, and I hope that I am at Florida for a very long time,” Golden said.

Still, the belief has always been that if Golden were to ever leave Florida, it would be for an NBA job, and with his personal history with Golden State's ownership, it's hard to ignore the possibility of Golden leaving to become the Warriors head coach. If that were to happen, it's also hard to ignore the possibility of Florida targeting Donovan to return to the program.

Florida's all-time winningest head men's basketball coach and the namesake for the court inside Exactech Arena, Donovan has been rumored to have interest in returning to the college ranks and was once a rumored candidate for the North Carolina job before the Tar Heels ultimately hired Michael Malone.

After his success at Florida, and depending on what the Warriors and, eventually, Golden do, a return to Gainesville for Donovan may be on the table.

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