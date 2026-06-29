Gators 4-Star QB Target Kingston Preyear Sets Commitment Date

Shortly after landing its first commit of the 2028 recruiting class in Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star receiver Armani Strong, the Florida Gators were listed as a finalist for another major recruit in next year's cycle.

Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell four-star quarterback Kingston Preyear on Sunday announced his final three schools and his commitment date. He will choose between Florida, Alabama and Vanderbilt. He will announce his decision on July 10.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Kingston Preyear is down to Alabama, Florida, and Vanderbilt, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 200 QB is set to announce his commitment on July 10th



He’s ranked as the No. 4 QB in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankingshttps://t.co/K5bwRnEOZt pic.twitter.com/gIveYyY9CH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 28, 2026

Preyear (6-4, 200 pounds) is rated as a consensus top-100 recruit and consensus top-10 quarterback, with his highest rankings coming from ESPN. ESPN ranks him as the No. 39 overall recruit, No. 3 quarterback and No. 2 player in the state of Alabama in the 2028 class. As a sophomore, he threw for 3,026 yards and 34 touchdowns against five interceptions. He added 518 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Should Preyear choose Florida, he would continue a streak of blue-chip quarterbacks to choose the Gators. The Gators have signed a blue-chip quarterback in each of the last three classes, beginning with five-star DJ Lagway in 2024 and continuing with four-star Tramell Jones Jr. in 2025 and four-star Will Griffin in 2026.

As it stands, Alabama appears to be the team to beat. On3/Rivals' Andrew Bone, Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong all placed predictions in favor of the Crimson Tide shortly after he announced his top three.

That being said, the 2028 cycle is over a year away from signing, so there is still time in his recruitment even after he commits. Florida is also targeting other quarterbacks in the class.

Two targets to keep an eye on moving forward are Sarasota (Fla.) three-star Hudson West, whom Florida offered last week, and Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz three-star Andrew Whittemore, who was offered after a strong showing at last week's Friday Night Lights camp on campus. Whittemore is the younger brother of former UF receiver Trent Whittemore and former UF commit Creed Whittemore and was a teammate of current UF receiver Justin Williams.

Outside of quarterback, notable recruits Florida is contending for includeDrexel Hill (Pa.) Monsignor Bonner four-star tackle Tyrie Davis-Winn, Wetumpka (Ala.) four-star tight end Kaleb Ballard, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School four-star defensive tackle Zylen Little and Hudson (Fla.) three-star linebacker Chris Morillo, among others.

The Gators, which is currently finalizing its 2027 recruiting class, is expected to have one of the top classes in 2028.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!