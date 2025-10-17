Gators HC Todd Golden Discusses Denzel Aberdeen's Transfer: 'It Didn't Align'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.-- Denzel Aberdeen's transfer to Kentucky after winning a national championship with Florida was one of the more shocking decisions during the offseason, especially considering he was expected to be the Gators' starting point guard this season.
While Florida recovered from his exit by adding a third transfer guard in sophomore Boogie Fland from Arkansas to pair with former Princeton star Xaivian Lee, Aberdeen's transfer to Florida's biggest rival continues to feel like a stab in the back for Gator Nation.
During Wednesday's SEC Media Day, UF head coach Todd Golden discussed Aberdeen's transfer.
"The reality is we would have loved to have Denzel back," the fourth-year head coach said. "There were other things that were more important to him than what we had to offer at this point. That's the opportunity and the right that every student-athlete has to be able to dictate and determine what's important to them. He had played well enough to put him in a position where he was desired by a lot of programs.
"Every person, whether it be a coach or a player, have different things that are important to them when making decisions. Unfortunately, it didn't align. We would have loved to have him back."
Aberdeen was first reported to enter the portal on April 18, less than two weeks after helping Florida win the program's third national championship. He scored seven points in the 65-63 win over Houston, including the game's final point with a free throw with 19 seconds left.
Aberdeen averaged 7.7 points per game as Florida's first guard off the bench while making five starts when Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin each battled injuries.
"Incredibly grateful for the contributions that he made to our program," Golden said. "He's a huge part of our national championship team."
It's never been fully revealed why Aberdeen, an Orlando native, ultimately decided to leave the Gators. However, money appears to have played a big role.
In interviews with On3's Kentucky Sports Radio, Aberdeen and his father, Ian, cited a meeting and "negotiations" that went "south a bit."
“There were some things in the meeting that happened and were said that made me decide that I have to leave,” Aberdeen told KSR+. “I don’t want to get into it too much.”
“We really wanted to stay here at Florida, but negotiations went south a little bit," his father added.
While situations like this may cause bad blood, there seems to be no ill will between Golden and Aberdeen following his transfer to the Wildcats, especially considering Aberdeen joined his former team at the White House this summer after an invite from President Donald Trump.
"I think he's going to have a really good year for Mark (Pope)," Golden said. "I think he's a great kid, comes from a really good family. I expect him to help them become really successful this year."
Florida opens the season on Nov. 3 against Arizona and will play Aberdeen's Wildcats twice: once in Gainesville on Feb. 14 and again in Lexington on March 7.