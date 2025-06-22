Gators' Staffer Takes Assistant Job with Duquesne
One of Todd Golden's longtime staffers has taken an assistant coaching job with Duquesne.
Jordan Talley, who had served as a player development assistant for the Florida Gators since the 2022-23 season, will be the newest assistant coach for the Dukes, Duquesne announced Saturday. Talley's hiring by Duquesne marks his first assistant coaching job at the NCAA Division One level of his coaching career.
"We're excited to add Jordan to our program," Duquesne head coach Dru Joyce III said. "When you have the opportunity to spend time with Coach Talley, you immediately know why he's been successful throughout his coaching journey. He operates with integrity and moves with purpose. The knowledge and infectious energy he provides will resonate with our players, staff, Duquesne University and the Pittsburgh community."
Talley first joined the Gators staff after Golden was hired as the head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season following a two-year stint at James Madison as a graduate assistant. Before that, he had coaching stints all across the state of Florida, including stops at Tallahassee Community College (2019-20), Lake Gibson High School as the head coach (2018-19), Polk State College (2017-18), Nike South Beach EYBL (2017), Santa Fe College (2016-17) and Columbia High School (2015-16).
"I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to join Coach Joyce's staff," Talley said. "My purpose is simple. To serve our student-athletes, coaches and this University at the highest level possible. I truly believe we have all the tools we need to achieve great success, and I'm committed to helping us reach our full potential."
Talley's exit is the latest in numerous coaching moves made by the Florida Gators dating back to its NCAA Tournament run to a national championship. Prior to winning its third national title in program history, the Gators saw assistants John Andrzejek and Kevin Hovde accept head coaching jobs at Campbell and Columbia, respectively.
With Andrzejek's and Hovde's departures, Golden promoted Director of Basketball Strategy and Analytics Jonathan Safir to assistant coach while hiring former NYU head coach Dave Klatsky.