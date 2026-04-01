Florida Gators Men's Basketball 2026-27 Roster Tracker

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Now over a week since the Florida Gators' 2025-26 season ended in heartbreak fashion with a loss to Iowa in the Round of 32, head coach Todd Golden's attention now turns to next year's roster.

Multiple contributors have already announced plans to return, two more have announced plans to transfer, one familiar addition awaits a waiver decision from the NCAA and others will have to make NBA Draft decisions. As a result, Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's roster moves for next season.

Returning (6)

G Boogie Fland (Jr.)

Florida's starting point guard, Fland, announced on March 26 his return to the program for his junior season, becoming the first player to do so. He averaged 11.6 points while shooting a career-high 44.7 percent from the field last season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"I love being a Gator. I really do love being a Gator,” Fland told Florida Victorious. "I didn't love how everything ended, and I feel like there’s still some unfinished business. With the staff, we’re excited for year two of being a Gator.”

G Urban Klavzar (Sr.)

The SEC Sixth Man of the Year, Klavzar will play his final season of college basketball at Florida after announcing his decision on March 26. Providing a spark as a 3-point shooter, Klavzar shot 40.6 percent from deep, while averaging 9.6 points off the bench.

“I love being a Florida Gator,” Klavzar told Florida Victorious. “I love the coaching staff, my teammates — just living in Gainesville has probably been one of the best times of my life. It’s really awesome here. It was a tough loss in the second round as well, and I really want to run it back with my teammates and try to win a championship again. In general, I just love playing here.”

G Isaiah Brown (Jr.)

Emerging as a key contributor off the bench, Brown announced his return to Florida for his junior season on March 27. He averaged 5.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.2 minutes per game off the bench. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“There was no thought in my mind about leaving Gainesville,” Brown told Florida Victorious. “I chose to come here my freshman year, and there’s no reason to quit on the school. It’s only been blessings since I’ve been here.”

G AJ Brown (Sr.)

After medically redshirting last season as he recovered from a shoulder injury, Brown is expected to be a key contributor next season. The former Ohio transfer is also the older brother of Isaiah Brown and announced his return on March 27. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

“Being here and being able to see all the family has been a blessing for sure,” Brown told Florida Victorious. “And then also being with my brother and spending a lot of time with him, growing closer. That’s probably the closest we’ve ever been.”

G Alex Lloyd (So.)

A reserve last season, Lloyd announced on March 30 that he is returning to Florida for his sophomore season. While he played sparingly, Lloyd's potential as a shooter gives him a great opportunity to contribute more next season. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

G Alex Kovatchev (R-Jr.)

A late transfer heading into last season, Kovatchev competed to be Florida's eighth man but ultimately fell out of the lineup in favor of Isaiah Brown. Kovatchev will likely provide familiar depth next season as he looks to increase his role. He announced his return on April 1 and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Newcomers (2)

Incoming Transfers (1)

G Denzel Aberdeen (Kentucky)

BREAKING: Kentucky transfer guard Denzel Aberdeen has committed to Florida, @JonRothstein reports🐊



Aberdeen is seeking a 5th season of eligibility.https://t.co/mzMe9luCgH https://t.co/KzmrwDSIBU pic.twitter.com/7wIlfPImEt — On3 (@On3) April 10, 2026

Welcome back, Denzel Aberdeen. For now.

Florida's first portal addition comes from the former Kentucky guard, who spent three seasons at Florida before one season at Kentucky. Announcing his return on April 10, Aberdeen is waiting on a decision from the NCAA regarding a waiver for another year of eligibility since he only played in 40 minutes across 12 games as a true freshman.

"I’m excited to announce that I’m planning to re-enroll at the University of Florida to finish my undergraduate degree," Aberdeen said in a post to Instagram. "Thankful for the opportunity to finish my academic journey back home at the place where it started. Go Gators!

Aberdeen averaged 13.5 points on 43.3 percent shooting from the field last season.

High School Signees (1)

C Jones Lay

Standing at 7 feet tall, Lay provides considerable length for a Florida frontcourt that is still waiting on draft decisions from Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu and a rule on an NCAA waiver for Micah Handlogten. Lay signed with Florida in November.

"We are really excited to welcome Jones to our program here at the University of Florida," Golden said. "Jones is a big, strong athlete, with his best basketball in front of him. He is a smart, hard worker, who already has a lot of the qualities we look for in our student-athletes. He comes from a family of coaches and athletes, and we believe he will become a valuable piece to our program."

Departures (3)

Graduates (1)

G Xaivian Lee

Lee exhausted his collegiate eligibility after his stint at Princeton and his one season at Florida, where he averaged 11.6 points and 4.2 assists per game. His departure leaves an opening for a starting guard next to Fland.

Outgoing Transfers (2)

C Olivier Rioux (R-So.)

A redshirt freshman, 7-foot-9 center Olivier Rioux announced his plans to transfer from Florida with three years of eligibility remaining on March 31. Playing in 11 games, Rioux averaged 0.6 points per game and set multiple NCAA records due to his height.

"It's truly hard to put into words what these last two years and this experience has meant to me," Rioux said in a statement posted to social media. "From being raised in the province of Quebec back home in Canada, to representing this incredible program, wearing these colors and competing at the highest level has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

C Micah Handlogten (R-Sr.)

NEWS: Florida center Micah Handlogten plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agent Tod Seidel of TBS Management told @On3.



The 7-1 senior has a waiver currently pending as he’s seeking an additional year of eligibility. Averaged 4.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 15 minutes per… pic.twitter.com/PhgaB1Qkx6 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 6, 2026

After three seasons at Florida, Handlogten was reported to be Florida's second portal departure. A key bench piece over the last two seasons, Handlogten's impending transfer comes as he waits on an answer from the NCAA regarding a waiver request for another year of eligibility. He missed a bulk of the 2024-25 season as he recovered from a severe ankle injury from the year before.

“It’s something I'm not gonna worry about right now. I'm gonna go out there, and I'm gonna just do my offseason workouts like as if I don't have any more years of eligibility,” he told Florida Gators on SI of his fight for another year of eligibility. “Then if it comes back, and I've been doing all those offseason workouts, so I'll be good coming back.”

The 7-foot-1 big averaged 4.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season and leaves a void down low for next season.

TBD (6)

G CJ Ingram (So.)

A rising sophomore, Ingram competed to be one of Florida's top bench contributors and had flashy moments in the wins over Mississippi State and Prairie View A&M. The son of former UF football and basketball player Cornelius Ingram, CJ Ingram has not announced his future plans yet but is expected to compete for a starting spot on the wing if he returns and Haugh ultimately leaves for the NBA.

G Cooper Josefsburg (Sr.)

A popular walk-on, Josefsburg scored the first points of his career in the win over Mississippi State. He has one year of eligibility remaining but has not announced his future plans yet.

F Thomas Haugh (Sr.)

Haugh, Florida's leading scorer, seems likely to enter the NBA Draft and even likelier to remain in the draft past the deadline, which would end his career with the Gators. Considered a strong candidate to be a first-round pick, Haugh seems likely to land just outside of the top 10, with ESPN's Jeremy Woo predicting the 6-foot-9 wing to land at No. 12 to San Antonio and USA Today's Bryan Kalbrosky predicting him to land at No. 14, also to San Antonio.

F/C Alex Condon (Sr.)

While he entered the NBA Draft last offseason, Condon ultimately returned to Florida for his junior season, where he averaged career highs in points (15.1), rebounds (7.5), assists (3.6), blocks (1.4) and field goal percentage (55.6 percent). It's unclear if Condon will be a first-round pick, but it seems likely he will declare for the draft to gain feedback before ultimately making a decision.

Condon was asked about his future plans after the NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa.

“I'm not really thinking about that right now, my future,” Condon stated. “I'm just trying to stay in the moment.”

C Rueben Chinyelu (Sr.)

Florida's biggest breakout star last season, Chinyelu broke Florida's single-season offensive rebounding and double-double record while also being the first player in 50 seasons to average a double-double during the season. Like Condon, he also declared for the NBA Draft last season but ultimately returned.

Also like Condon, it seems likely that he will declare again to gain feedback before making a final decision. He saw his stock rise at the beginning of the season, but ultimately could return after a zero-point, one-rebound effort in the loss to the Hawkeyes.

“I don’t know right now,” he said after the loss. “Just focus on the present. We’ll see what the future has for me.”

C Viktor Mikic (Jr.)

A depth big, Mikic saw his most time on the floor late in blowout wins as Chinyelu and Condon left the floor. A rising junior, Mikic has two years of eligibility remaining whether he decides to leave or stay.