How Florida's Frontcourt is Backing Up the Preseason Hype
The Florida Gators’ frontcourt stumbled in the opening game of the season against Arizona. It surrendered 30 points to a true freshman, and two of the four struggled on offense to begin the campaign.
They have figured things out as a collective over the past three games, though, dominating both ends of the court and backing up the hype of being one of the best frontcourts in the nation.
In total, Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu and Micah Handlogten combined for 52.3 points per game and 38 rebounds per game over the last three wins for the Gators.
Not surprisingly, Haugh has led the charge for the frontcourt. He is averaging 19 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists through the first four games of the season. Moreover, he is averaging a double-double over the last three, scoring 16.3 points per game and pulling down 10 rebounds per contest.
Haugh was named SEC Player of the Week, too, after the games against in-state rivals Florida State and Miami. Against Florida State, he logged 20 points and 13 rebounds. As for the contest against Miami, he poured in 17 points and recorded nine rebounds.
Condon has also been equally impressive over the last three after a subpar start against the Wildcats. The preseason All-American is scoring 18.3 per game while averaging 8.7 rebounds as well.
The junior forward has logged two double-doubles during this three-game stretch, including a 25-10 outing against North Florida and a 19-10 game against Miami.
For his game against North Florida, Gators head coach Todd Golden described it as an All-American level of performance.
“I thought he did a great job, kind of letting the game come to him, being aggressive when he needed to, and had a very efficient night, 25 points, 10 rebounds, four assists with one turnover, two steals, three blocks,” Golden said. “Just an insane, All-American level type night.”
As for the other two, despite playing second fiddle to the Haugh and Condon, they are still posting solid numbers in their time on the court. Chinyelu is supplying 11.3 points per game and 11.7 rebounds, while Handlogten is providing 6.3 points and 7.7 rebounds off the bench.
Furthermore, Chinyelu set a career-high in rebounds against Florida State last Tuesday. He grabbed 16 rebounds against the Seminoles, which his head coach praised his efforts on the glass that night.
“I thought he did a great job controlling the boards, and I also thought he did a really good job switching on their guards and doing a pretty good job of not getting driven for layups,” Golden said. “So, really a big game for Reuben and really proud of his effort.”
These four have been integral to the Gators' success to begin the campaign. That is because Florida’s guards have struggled to stack performances consistently, forcing the team to rely on the bigs more often than not. It is paramount that they continue this way as the guards iron out things on their end.