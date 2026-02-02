How Florida's Home Court Advantage Aided Win Over Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Alabama's Charles Bediako had to battle the outside noise regarding his controversial return to the Crimson Tide. On Sunday against the Florida Gators, the inside noise provided by the Rowdy Reptile student section in Exactech Arena was an even tougher battle.

From the boos when he first took the floor to the G League drop-out chants at the free throw line and when he touched the ball, the crowd's activity played a big factor in Florida's dominant 23-point win over Alabama.

"I think our crowd was amazing, per usual," head coach Todd Golden said after the win. "I don't think about (the G League drop-out chants) specifically, but I think they gave us a huge lift. And when we went on a little bit of a run, they did a great job of supporting us."

Student section chants “G League Dropout” to Bediako at the Line #florida @InsideTheGators pic.twitter.com/CETvn9Ty43 — Jordyn Banks (@Jordynbanks01) February 1, 2026

It is also the latest example of the crowd inside the O'Dome providing one of the best home court advantages in the country.

With the win, Florida has won 39 of its last 42 home games across the last three seasons, the best mark by a team in the SEC in that span, while averaging 9,818 fans in attendance. Saturday's win in front of over 10,600 fans made the mark even more special after losing the previous home game to rival Auburn.

"I feel and I know guys in our program feel terrible when we lose in here," Golden said. "It's an incredible homecourt advantage, 39 out of 42. And I think last Saturday left a bad taste in our mouth that hopefully we won't have an experience anytime soon."

One who has absolutely embraced the crowd in his time at Florida is star center Rueben Chinyelu, whose on-court demeaner and interactions towards the crowd have become a staple after big moments in home games. In Saturday's win, during which Chinyelu scored 14 points with 17 rebounds while mostly being in a one-on-one battle with Bediako, blew a pair of air kisses to the crowd after free throws.

“Family. It's just love," Chinyelu said of the home crowd. "Just getting to see them show up, stay into it whichever way. Like, it's really cool. But, they stay out there showing up for games. So it's something beautiful. You get to see them each time we go out there. So just being able to, you know, give them the little I could do. So, why not hype them up, because they got us going, showing off, chanting, being alive and that stuff... So it's a beautiful thing for me.”

Florida will have nearly two weeks in between home games, with its next bout inside the O'Dome scheduled to be a Feb. 14 matchup against rival Kentucky. Yet, there is no doubt the break in games will not slow down what is one of the best home crowds in the entire country.

