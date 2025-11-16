How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball's Game Against Miami
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators men's basketball team is looking to make it three wins over in-state opponents with a matchup against rival Miami on Sunday in the Jacksonville Hoops Showdown.
The Gators are coming off a blowout win over North Florida on Nov. 6, sparked by a 25-point, 10-rebound game from forward Alex Condon, and a close win over Florida State last Tuesday, with double-doubles from Thomas Haugh (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Rueben Chinyelu (10 points, 16 rebounds) plust 18 points from guard Boogie Fland.
While the Gators remain in the top 10 of the AP Poll, their 3-point shooting remains a struggle. Florida is shooting 21 percent from deep (19-for-90) as a team, highlighted by a 1-for-10 performance by guard Xaivian Lee in the win over Florida State.
The key to get over the slump? Keep shooting
"We're a very transparent program, and I don't think dancing around any sort of shooting slump or trying to band-aid it is the solution," head coach Todd Golden said. "I think when you have some issues or you're not achieving as well as you want, you got to stare it right in the face and attack it. I think our guys are doing that. I think our staff is doing that. We're going back and we're evaluating everything that we do."
Sunday's matchup also marks the first time Miami head coach Jai Lucas plays his former team. Lucas played one season in Gainesville in 2007-08, scoring 8.5 points per game. Starting all 36 games, he helped the Gators reach the semifinals of the NIT before ultimately transferring to Texas.
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Hurricanes, including broadcast information and betting odds.
No. 10 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) vs. Miami (3-0, 0-0 ACC): What You Need to Know
Where: VyStar Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.
When: Sunday, Nov. 16, 8:30 p.m. ET.
Watch: ESPN
- Play-by-Play: Dave O'Brien
- Analyst: Jay Williams
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Lee Humphrey
- Reporter: Steve Egan
Odds: Florida is considered a 10.5-point favorite over Miami, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 171.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: The Gators lead the series, 46-23, after winning the last matchup in 2019, 78-58, in Charleston, South Carolina. Florida has won the 17 of the last 21 matchups, including an 11-game win streak from 1965 to 1988.