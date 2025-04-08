Inside the Stop That Clinched Florida's National Championship
SAN ANTONIO-- It came down to one play, one failed shot attempt and one loose ball.
The Florida Gators had just taken a 65-63 lead over Houston in the national championship thanks to a trio of free throws from Alijah Martin and Denzel Aberdeen, which was only its second lead of the game.
With only 19 seconds remaining and no timeouts, Houston went for the win.
Well, almost.
Star guard LJ Cryer found Emanuel Sharp beyond the 3-point line with one shot to win a title, only he didn't get the shot off.
A strong closeout from Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., who contested on Sharp's right side to avoid a foul, forced Sharp to abandon his shot, but after leaving his feet, he put the ball back on the floor.
"Felt like we were going to get something from Cryer or Roberts," Clayton Jr. said. "Sharp kind of creeped down to the baseline. I seen a back screen. I'm yelling back screen at (Alex Condon). Sharp ended up slipping it, set elevator screens. We work on it in practice, closing out, jumping to the side so you don't foul the shooter."
Unable to grab the ball as he avoided being called for a violation, all Sharp could do was watch as Florida's Alex Condon dove for the loose ball as time expired.
"I was just hoping that we beat them to the ball," head coach Todd Golden said. "When Condo got on the floor, I figured it was either going to be a jump ball or we were going to come away with it. Next thing I knew, game was over. Just an incredible moment and something I won't forget."
The moment won't be forgotten by Sampson, either, but for all the wrong reasons.
"Incomprehensible in that situation we couldn't get a shot, couldn't get a shot," Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson said. "We're down two, and obviously we didn't need a three."
Sampson explained they were hoping for a shot fake and a drive into the paint.
"Both those guys, (Will) Richard and Martin, both really good defensively," he said. "Clayton made a great play on that. That's why you got to shot fake and get in the paint."
Known for his offensive prowess throughout this season, it was the defense from Clayton Jr. that will go down as the moment that won Florida its third national title in school history.
"The feeling, just surreal," Clayton Jr. said. "It's a crazy feeling. I can't even explain it, but it feel good, though."
Condon, who had struggled in moments during the Gators' tournament run, should get his flowers, too. The sophomore big man, as he's done for most of the season, was fearless while diving onto the loose ball.
"Just diving on it, hearing the buzzer go was a crazy feeling. Didn't feel real, for sure," Condon said.
It was a moment of chaos in a title game that saw nothing but irregularity. Clayton Jr., coming off back-to-back 30-point games, was held scoreless through the first half. After only four foul calls in the first half, Houston and Florida were called for a combined 26 fouls in the second half.
Florida was also called for two technical fouls, one on the bench after a questionable blocking foul, and one on center Rueben Chinyelu after he slammed the ball in a moment of frustration.
The most glaring irregularity came from the fact that Florida only scored 65 points and still won. Florida winning isn't the irregularity, but Houston had been undefeated on the year when holding teams to under 70 points and held a 12-point lead in the second half.
"Thought if we held Duke to under 70, we'd have a good chance to win. I felt like if we held Florida under 70, we'd have a good chance to win," Sampson said. "Saturday we found a way to win. Tonight maybe not so much."
And, it was the fact that Florida beat Houston at its own game with a late defensive effort.
The Cougars, holding the nation's No. 1 defense in KenPom rating and in scoring, was overshadowed by a Gator defense that held Houston scoreless over the final two minutes, held Houston without a field goal over the final 2:29 and forced four turnovers over the final 1:21.
This included a late poke from Richard, forcing the ball off a driving Sharp's knee and leading to Aberdeen's free throw.
"That's what made this team special all year, that we can win different ways, and we showed that again tonight," Golden said.
What wasn't an irregularity was the Gators' grit, which saw them complete yet another late comeback in the second half. Already erasing a six-point deficit against UConn in the Round of 32, a 10-point deficit against Texas Tech in the Elite Eight and a nine-point deficit against Auburn in the Final Four, Florida saved it's best comeback for last.
Down by 12 points with 15:29 left, the Gators got clutch shots from Aberdeen, Martin (3-pointer), Haugh (and-one layup) before Clayton Jr. tied the game twice with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer, his only made 3-pointer of the entire game.
Richard, who finished with a game-high 18 points, hit a pair of free throws before free throws from Martin and Aberdeen gave Florida its two-point lead.
"It goes back to what we did all season," Martin said. " Every stretch down the moment that we been through this year, just prepared for us this moment. We showed up, man. We never blinked. We're national champs."