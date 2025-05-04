Richard Receives G League Elite Camp Invite
After not receiving an initial invite to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, former Florida Gators guard Will Richard will get an opportunity to earn one after being invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp, according to Draft Express' Jon Chepkevich.
The camp, a precursor to the combine, will take place May 9-11 at Chicago's Wintrust Arena with a select number of the prospects being invited to the combine from May 11-18.
Richard's lack of invite to the combine came as a bit of surprise after his strong performance during the team's run to a national championship. The senior scored in double figures in three of Florida's six tournament games, which included a team-high 18-point effort in the national championship against Houston.
He scored 14 points in the first half, keeping Florida within striking distance as Houston built a 12-point lead.
"I feel like it just goes back to how connected we are as a team," Richard said. "I feel like we all don't have any quit. I feel like as long as there's time on the clock, if we take it possession by possession. I just like our resiliency and how we fight through adversity throughout the game."
The senior averaged a career-high 13.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals with 4.6 rebounds a game during the 2024-25 season.
Richard could be the third Gator invited to the combine depending on his performance at the camp alongside guard Walter Clayton Jr. and forward Alex Condon. Guard Alijah Martin and center Rueben Chinyelu did not receive invites to the combine.
Condon and Chinyelu also retained their collegiate eligibilities after declaring for the draft.